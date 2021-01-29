Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC Buys Citizens Financial Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Citizens Financial Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Expedia Group Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CFG, PYPL, XLI, EXPE, IGV, SPHB, KRE, TWLO, PSX, TXN, MMM, NCLH, XLE, GS, COP, LUV, LNC, CVS, MTUM, XLB, LVS, XLY, ALB, DOCU, FDX, SMH, OSK, SU, CCL, UAA, AWI, GDRX, ONEM, ATVI, SAVE, CGC, BKNG, WSBC, VRSN, ROK, F, RRC,
- Added Positions: SPY, JPM, CVX, MCD, AMZN, XOM, CAT, AAXJ, IWF, GOOGL, MSFT, LQD, V, PCG, BSV, SHY, IVW, JPST, AAPL, EMB, TFI, BRK.B, GE, UPS, TFC, ORCL, ACN, KO, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, GLD, KWEB, MOAT, DUK, D, NEE, QCOM, LMT, NVDA, AVGO, VYM, IVV, WY, VIG, FTEC, ACWX, BG, STLD, FOCS, EMN, CMCSA, IEMG, RTX, WPC, PG, CHWY, VZ, WMT, PM, PEP, BMY, PRU, EMR, MO, ANTM, SO, MDLZ, JNJ, CCI, BAC, T, MA, UNP, TSN, PFE, CAG, QQQ, FB, GD,
- Sold Out: TLT, AMT, IBM, HUM, ETR, EQIX, GDX, JNPR, TOT, VNQ, DBC, ROKU, GPN, WOOD, PLD, KNX, JD, FCX, ZEN, MCO, FBND, BABA, PDBC, FSK, CRM, NFLX,
For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 311,319 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.82%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,701 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 146,167 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,613 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,384 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.99%
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 156,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 47,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 28,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $353.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 813.32%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 944.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 996.98%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 506.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 54,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.27.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.
