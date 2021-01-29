Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, WPP PLC, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Investment company Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, WPP PLC, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. As of 2020Q4, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EGLE, SCHD, VXF, SYK, TSLA, CSCO, UNH, DFS,

EGLE, SCHD, VXF, SYK, TSLA, CSCO, UNH, DFS, Added Positions: VUG, ARKK, VTV, VEA, VWO, VBR, SUSA, QQQ, VBK, IWF, LIVX, GLD, ARKG, YUM, YUMC, IAU, IWD, AON, IWO, IWM, ESGE, IEMG, BAC, AMZN, AWK,

VUG, ARKK, VTV, VEA, VWO, VBR, SUSA, QQQ, VBK, IWF, LIVX, GLD, ARKG, YUM, YUMC, IAU, IWD, AON, IWO, IWM, ESGE, IEMG, BAC, AMZN, AWK, Reduced Positions: VOOG, ARKW, DIS, V, MA, AAPL, VEU, HD, GOOGL, IWN, FB, CB, PG, PPG, IEFA, ORCL, MCD, JNJ, CSX, ABT, PFE, MRK, INTC,

VOOG, ARKW, DIS, V, MA, AAPL, VEU, HD, GOOGL, IWN, FB, CB, PG, PPG, IEFA, ORCL, MCD, JNJ, CSX, ABT, PFE, MRK, INTC, Sold Out: E1B1, WPP, CRM,

For the details of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relyea+zuckerberg+hanson+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 212,415 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 99,723 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 104,737 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.81% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 26,414 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 22,426 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.76 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 105,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $171.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 104,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 73,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.59%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in WPP PLC. The sale prices were between $39.31 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $47.61.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.