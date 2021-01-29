First Merchants Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Snap-on Inc, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Muncie, IN, based Investment company First Merchants Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Xilinx Inc, Snap-on Inc, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2020Q4, First Merchants Corp owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQIX, LNC, ZBH,

EQIX, LNC, ZBH, Added Positions: IVW, IYW, IJK, IJJ, IWP, IJR, IJT, IJS, AVGO, SCHD, V, AMZN, IWM, VGT, VOO, AMGN, CSCO, LLY, DIS, FLIR, O, MDLZ, ACN, PM, ADP, FB, VFC, FOXA, BIV, ORLY, XLY, HD, DLR, APH, NEE, SBUX, SCHW, AWK, XLC, ADBE, LMT, ROP, IYC, NTRS, LIN, BDX, PFE, BLK, IVV, CTSH, CVS, CERN, CMCSA, IYF, IYJ, AMT, VCIT, ARE, XLE, XLI, XLRE, CB, OMC, GOOGL, JNJ, KMB, LRCX, MCHP, NKE, NUE, LHX, PSA, EA, UL, UNP, EW, D, TJX, VEU, COP, SJM, KO, XLF, CWB, FDX, XLB, IJH, MDT, DRE, ABC, CASY, BAX,

BLL, AAPL, XLNX, AGG, UNH, VYM, IWR, VNQ, VO, INTC, PEP, SNA, VB, CMI, PG, IWC, MDY, RSP, CVX, MSFT, ORCL, PBCT, SYK, VZ, WM, FEN, PFF, SCHR, XLP, MO, AEP, CAT, DHR, FRME, ITW, MKTX, POOL, TROW, VLO, CTVA, IDV, XLU, MMM, T, LNT, AMP, TFC, BRK.B, BRO, CNI, CRL, CINF, COST, XOM, GGG, MDU, MCD, MRK, NVDA, OMCL, SNBR, SYY, TTC, UPS, WMT, MASI, PSX, EEM, IVE, IYZ, SCHO, AFL, BANF, CCL, CLX, CL, GLW, CFR, DE, ECL, RE, GIS, HP, JKHY, NVS, TMO, USB, ANTM, WFC, BX, TSLA, SITE, FTV, EYE, ALC, BSV, EFA, IBB, IYH, IYK, SCHP, VXF, XLK, Sold Out: CNP, DTE, CRM, AG, LYB, CARR, OTIS, PSLV, VNT,

Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,847,135 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 570,987 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,340 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 459,714 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.37% Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) - 395,314 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $738.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 459,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 314,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 233,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 184,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 53,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.08.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.