First Merchants Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Snap-on Inc, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: IVW +0.51% IYW +0.43% IJK +1.26% IJJ +0.51% IWP +1.63% IJT -1.88% ZBH +2.9% LNC +3.67% EQIX +0.89% LYB +1.38% CARR +5.44% CNP +3.45%

Muncie, IN, based Investment company First Merchants Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Xilinx Inc, Snap-on Inc, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2020Q4, First Merchants Corp owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+merchants+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP
  1. Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,847,135 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 570,987 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,340 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
  4. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 459,714 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.37%
  5. Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) - 395,314 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $738.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 459,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 314,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 233,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 184,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 53,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.08.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.



