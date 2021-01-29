IFG Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Allstate Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company IFG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Allstate Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, sells Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Procter & Gamble Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, IFG Advisors, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALL, NEE, EEM, REZ,

ALL, NEE, EEM, REZ, Added Positions: ICF, EFA, SPY, MUB, CTAS, DVY, VEA, VOO, VSS, SCHH, SCZ, TSLA, IJH, IWF, VWO, MU, VNQ, IWM, IYR,

ICF, EFA, SPY, MUB, CTAS, DVY, VEA, VOO, VSS, SCHH, SCZ, TSLA, IJH, IWF, VWO, MU, VNQ, IWM, IYR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, QQQ, XOM, VKI, BRK.B, IJR, MRK, NOC, FBHS, TIP, BABA, VZ, BND, MDYG, SLY, VBK,

AAPL, AMZN, QQQ, XOM, VKI, BRK.B, IJR, MRK, NOC, FBHS, TIP, BABA, VZ, BND, MDYG, SLY, VBK, Sold Out: KO, BMY, PG, WEC, T, RF,

For the details of IFG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,933 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,118 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 43,153 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 27,209 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 84,662 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $59.11 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 108.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.55.