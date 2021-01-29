Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Madden Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Madden Advisory Services, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,929 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 31,531 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,133 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 64,321 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 28,121 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.