Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Madden Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Madden Advisory Services, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, JNJ, SHYG, SPYG,
- Added Positions: VOO, AGG, IDU, IYW, FTSM, IEFA, VHT, IWB, IAU, SCHH, EFV, SPY, STIP, VPU, GLD, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, VTI, VO, IJR, SCHX, IJH, SCHA, SCHM, VB, VDC, VIS, FXL, VIG, CEF, EFA, CWB, SPHY, MOAT, IWM, XLI, XLY, SCHF, VNQ, BCE,
- Sold Out: QQQ,
For the details of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,929 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 31,531 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,133 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 64,321 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 28,121 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madden Advisory Services, Inc. keeps buying