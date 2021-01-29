Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Travelers Inc, Fortinet Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Perigon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Travelers Inc, Fortinet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC owns 1005 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IGSB, INFN, DQ, INSG, TLT, BIV, CREE, AMG, ALB, KSS, QCOM, XEL, AMH, U, ADSK, IP, SYK, TJX, ANTM, LBTYK, TMUS, PRLB, FLOW, UA, PLTR, BWX, IYG, SCHD, SHYG, SUB, PLD, ALL, BLL, BLDP, CF, CI, DCI, DD, ETN, EL, EXAS, FDS, GRMN, LHX, ITW, MMC, MTD, ES, LIN, DGX, ROST, SLB, SMG, SHW, SWK, SNPS, TTWO, TXN, THO, UHS, VRTX, VMC, WHR, WEC, BF.A, HQL, PODD, MSCI, AGNC, BLNK, DG, GNRC, RP, APTV, BERY, WDAY, CDW, VEEV, QRVO, SHOP, Z, USFD, ROKU, ZS, DBX, DOW, BYND, CTVA, TXG, CRNC, PTON, RKT, AOR, ASHR, BLV, CHIQ, DLS, EFAV, EWJ, EZU, FNDA, FNDE, GSY, GVI, GWX, ICLN, IJJ, IWC, IXN, IYW, KWEB, MGK, OEF, RXI, SDY, SPAB, VCR, VGK, VXF, XLB, XLG, XLP, ACAD, CB, ASML, VCEL, ABMD, A, ALXN, ALGN, AFG, APH, NLY, WTRG, ADM, ARW, AJG, AZN, ATO, TFC, BCE, BP, BK, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BWA, BSX, BAM, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CDNS, COF, CAH, CERN, FIS, CPK, CIEN, CTAS, CTXS, CCOI, CTSH, COP, GLW, CCI, DTE, DVN, DEO, DKS, DLR, DPZ, EA, ENB, ETR, EPD, EFX, RE, EXC, FFIV, FITB, F, FORR, GD, GSK, GPN, THG, HE, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HRL, MTCH, INFO, IDA, TT, IRM, JBHT, JW.A, JCI, KBH, KSU, LEN, MTG, MGM, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MET, MCHP, MPWR, MORN, MSI, NICE, NRG, NKTR, NTAP, NYT, NVO, ORI, OMI, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PHG, PLUG, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PHM, RPM, RMBS, O, RF, ROK, ROP, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SEE, STT, NLOK, SYY, TXT, TIF, TM, TSN, UAL, UL, URI, X, VFC, WAB, GHC, WM, WDC, WY, WTM, WLTW, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, PFO, NVG, NAC, FSLR, QQQX, BR, DAL, DFS, G, AWK, ULTA, VIA, SGT, NCB, STWD, VRSK, LEA, CHTR, CBOE, LPLA, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, ALSN, PSX, PDI, GMRE, NCLH, DSL, PFSI, FEYE, PINC, WIX, LGIH, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, CGC, ZEN, ANET, NOMD, HUBS, KEYS, FGEN, NVTA, CHCT, OLLI, PJT, NVCR, TEAM, CRON, TPIC, IIPR, INVH, RDFN, SE, ACMR, SFIX, BILI, EQH, MRNA, CVET, PD, UBER, NKLA, ASAN, ACWI, AOA, AOM, ARKW, BKLN, CMF, CORN, DBEF, DES, DJP, DLN, DSI, DWM, EEMV, EWG, EWU, EWY, EXI, FLOT, GSIE, HEDJ, ICF, IEUR, IHF, IJS, IJT, ITB, IUSV, IXC, IXG, IXUS, IYH, JETS, JKE, JKI, KXI, MCHI, MGV, MJ, ONEQ, PBW, PSJ, PSP, ROM, RYT, SPMD, SPSM, TAN, TFI, USIG, VAW, VDC, VFH, VNQI, VOOG, VT, VTWO, XBI, XLC, XLF, XLU, XSD, ABB, AFL, APD, ARE, DOX, ECOL, IVZ, ANSS, ARCC, ASH, BHP, BMRC, BMO, BCS, SAM, BTI, CMS, CRH, CBT, CCMP, CP, CE, LNG, CCEP, INGR, CCK, CMI, DCP, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DOV, EOG, EPR, EQR, ESS, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, FBP, FR, FISV, FLS, BEN, FULT, GGG, HDB, HSBC, HAL, HIG, HAS, HRC, HUN, ING, IEX, IDXX, INSM, IFF, IPG, JCOM, K, KIM, LHCG, MMP, MAN, MRO, MLM, MCK, MAA, MUFG, NFG, NBIX, NWL, NOK, ORLY, ODFL, OHI, OMC, ORA, PPL, PKG, PAAS, PSMT, PUK, PSA, QDEL, RS, RNR, RGEN, RY, RCL, RDS.A, RGLD, RYAAY, STX, XPO, SNA, SNE, STAA, TROW, TEF, TRI, TKR, GL, TTC, TD, TSCO, TREX, TYL, UBS, UAA, UDR, UNM, VGR, VRNT, GWW, WST, WMB, ZBRA, L, ET, JQC, BHK, BXMX, EXG, OC, AVAV, TFSL, CLNE, TEL, ETJ, MASI, VMW, SRNE, TAK, EOT, BUD, ARI, PDM, NXPI, RFP, KMI, HCA, MPC, CPRI, ENPH, SUPN, FIVE, RH, BFAM, ICLR, ETX, VOYA, IQV, BLUE, ESPR, DOC, REXR, FATE, BURL, OMF, GLPI, BANX, CTT, FIVN, JD, SPKE, CTLT, CFG, FRPT, NEWR, XHR, VIRT, CWEN, FIT, TRU, RPD, MSGS, HPE, EDIT, NTLA, RETA, FTV, TTD, YUMC, LW, PK, HWM, SNAP, SNDR, IR, KNSA, AVLR, BE, FTDR, ESTC, STNE, FOXA, PINS, ALC, GSX, DT, DDOG, IAC, PSTH, ACWX, AIA, AOK, BOTZ, CWB, DVYE, FEZ, FLRN, GBF, GLDM, HDV, IEV, ILF, ITM, IWS, IWY, IXP, KBA, KBE, LIT, LTPZ, MGC, MTUM, MXI, NEAR, PALL, PTF, RWX, SDOG, SIVR, SPIB, SPTL, SPTS, SUSC, TLH, VWOB, XSW,
- Added Positions: ESGU, TSLA, VCSH, VTI, AMZN, BSV, VOO, MUB, SCHR, BRK.B, SBUX, VGSH, EFG, LQD, MSFT, VLUE, AMGN, IHI, SHY, MCO, NVDA, CRM, FB, ANGL, WMT, PYPL, AGG, GOVT, IJR, IVW, RSP, SCHO, MS, VZ, IAGG, JPST, SPEM, USMV, NVAX, LYB, SCHF, KO, GOOGL, PFE, IJK, JNK, MBB, VGT, BMY, SCHW, XOM, MRK, NFLX, SWKS, GM, BOX, ARKG, IEMG, VIG, C, HON, ILMN, JPM, MCD, NEM, PG, UNH, MA, V, AVGO, DELL, ARKK, IEFA, IWB, IWP, MDY, SCHV, TIP, T, ACN, ADBE, AXP, BIDU, BAC, GOLD, BLK, CGNX, DHI, LLY, EQIX, FLIR, NEE, FCX, GS, MNST, KR, LRCX, MDT, MU, NKE, RIO, WPM, TSM, UPS, OLED, MELI, SPLK, NOW, EPZM, TWTR, BABA, SEDG, SQ, CRSP, OKTA, MDB, SONO, PLAN, FSLY, CARR, BND, DGS, FNDF, HACK, IEI, PRF, PRFZ, QUAL, ROBO, SCHB, SCHC, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SCZ, SPDW, SPYV, VBR, VEU, VOE, VTV, VUG, XLK, XLV, AES, ATVI, AEP, AMP, ADI, AMAT, BOH, BDX, CSX, CAT, LUMN, CHD, CL, DE, FDX, GE, IBM, INTC, INTU, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, MGA, SPGI, NOC, ORCL, SIVB, SO, USB, WPC, WBA, LULU, KDP, ZTS, RNG, TWLO, CHWY, EBND, ESGE, GDX, IEF, SCHM, SMH, VB, VNQ, VOT, VTEB, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: BX, AGZ, WORK, SCHX, CSCO, LOW, DAR, BIL, SUSB, XLNX, PEG, VEA, VGIT, GLD, CVS, PEP, CMCSA, BA, MINT, SCHP, GILD, LITE, VMBS, CVX, NVS, ABBV, EFV, SUN, HYG, DOCU, EEM, FVD, ZM, CRWD, SCHA, NUAN, VWO, JNJ, GIS, DIS, USHY, VCIT, COST, SOXX, XLE, EGHT, EMB, VTIP, EMLC, VO, SLV, HYLB, HYMB, IAU, IJH, IVE, AMD, ECL, LMT, REGN, DVY, CELH, STZ, PM, PANW, TDOC, ED, YEXT, CLX, CPB, AKAM, NET, D, DUK, MO, SIRI, SPLG, ERIC, GPC, SHV, FNV, IXJ, ITOT, KHC, HYD, NIO, GBIL, LTHM, DIA,
- Sold Out: QQQ, TRV, FTNT, RTX, PCY, TGT, FDN, ISRG, DLTR, SPLV, KLAC,
For the details of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 628,236 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,471 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 58,387 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,643 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,343 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Inseego Corp (INSG)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Inseego Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 215.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 60,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 67,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.88%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.16%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 51,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.
