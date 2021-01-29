Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Synopsys Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Facebook Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Investment company Covenant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Synopsys Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, DexCom Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Facebook Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,279 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,478 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 19,708 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,768 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 12,052 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 125.65%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $259.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53. The stock is now traded at around $309.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $366.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 76.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.78. The stock is now traded at around $133.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12.