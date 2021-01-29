>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amgen Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: MMIN +0% NVO +0.9% PAYX +2.07% GPC -1.87% TXN +3.87% GLD +0.09% IIPR +2.03% CRWD +5.75% VRM -4.02% BEP +0.37% ADSK +3.93% C +1.58%

Investment company Minot Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vroom Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amgen Inc, American Tower Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Minot Wealth Management LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Minot Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minot+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Minot Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,105 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  2. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) - 602,280 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 760.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,278 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,012 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,892 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 760.40%. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 602,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 218.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 132.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 274.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Minot Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Minot Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Minot Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Minot Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Minot Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)