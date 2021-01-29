Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amgen Inc

Investment company Minot Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vroom Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amgen Inc, American Tower Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Minot Wealth Management LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IIPR, CRWD, VRM, BEP, ADSK, CAH, ARDS, ISRG, BAC, DIS, PINS, ALGN, PANW, VICI, AMD, WFC, NVCR, RSG, VB, VBR, ILMN, DEO, IEP, XFOR, PDSB,

IIPR, CRWD, VRM, BEP, ADSK, CAH, ARDS, ISRG, BAC, DIS, PINS, ALGN, PANW, VICI, AMD, WFC, NVCR, RSG, VB, VBR, ILMN, DEO, IEP, XFOR, PDSB, Added Positions: MMIN, NVO, PAYX, GPC, TXN, GLD, CMCSA, AMAT, NWL, SBUX, QCOM, MDT, UNH, ABBV, FBND, PYPL, AAPL, ACN, V, AVGO, CRM, ADBE, NKE, INTU, ANGL, LQD, ABT, COST, MCD, MMM, TMO, HON, NOW, TGT, AMZN, LOW, DOCU, DHR, HD, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, BRK.B, NEE, JPM, ROK, VZ, PG, CERC, NFLX, TOTL, WDAY, TWLO, UNP, MRK, PFE, MSFT, MA, BLK, ICE, CVX, XMLV, ECL, IBM, BA, CFRX, FB, DUK, TJX, IVV, IWM, AKAM, ES, XLV, MDLZ,

MMIN, NVO, PAYX, GPC, TXN, GLD, CMCSA, AMAT, NWL, SBUX, QCOM, MDT, UNH, ABBV, FBND, PYPL, AAPL, ACN, V, AVGO, CRM, ADBE, NKE, INTU, ANGL, LQD, ABT, COST, MCD, MMM, TMO, HON, NOW, TGT, AMZN, LOW, DOCU, DHR, HD, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, BRK.B, NEE, JPM, ROK, VZ, PG, CERC, NFLX, TOTL, WDAY, TWLO, UNP, MRK, PFE, MSFT, MA, BLK, ICE, CVX, XMLV, ECL, IBM, BA, CFRX, FB, DUK, TJX, IVV, IWM, AKAM, ES, XLV, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: AMGN, AMT, INTC, CSCO, CVS, APD, CCI, CWB, BSV, DGRO, BMY, LMT, QUAL, SPY, SHV, T, SPLK, PTON, JNJ, NVS, BX, USMV, XOM, KO, MDY, CAT, DELL,

AMGN, AMT, INTC, CSCO, CVS, APD, CCI, CWB, BSV, DGRO, BMY, LMT, QUAL, SPY, SHV, T, SPLK, PTON, JNJ, NVS, BX, USMV, XOM, KO, MDY, CAT, DELL, Sold Out: LLY, GILD, REGN, ANET, AZN, SNY, GSK, USAS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,105 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) - 602,280 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 760.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,278 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,012 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,892 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 760.40%. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 602,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 218.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 132.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 274.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3.