Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Viatris Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: VIA +0%

Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2020Q4, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 94 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VIA,
  • Added Positions: SBUX,
  • Reduced Positions: CVX,

For the details of Wesleyan Assurance Society's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesleyan+assurance+society/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,100 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 119,250 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 363,883 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 153,207 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.



