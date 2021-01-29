Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, Viatris Inc, Sells Vivendi SA, Citigroup Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells Vivendi SA, Citigroup Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, VIA, VNQ, GLPI, HON,

IUSB, VIA, VNQ, GLPI, HON, Added Positions: BGY, LUMN, IGF, ICLN, PFE, DPG, IXP, IYH, QUAL, IVV, BP, NEE, XLF, XLY,

BGY, LUMN, IGF, ICLN, PFE, DPG, IXP, IYH, QUAL, IVV, BP, NEE, XLF, XLY, Reduced Positions: DIS, SCHP, GOOGL, XLK, IAU, MBB, VIAC, AMZN, GLW, T, UNIT, PFF, BAC, JPM, STWD, BMY, DISCA, AAPL, GSAH.U, EEMV, VZ, EQX, BEP, GS, ENZ, NVDA, AQN, NEAR, IRM, HROW, CLNY, DMRC, SPLG, USMV, GENC,

DIS, SCHP, GOOGL, XLK, IAU, MBB, VIAC, AMZN, GLW, T, UNIT, PFF, BAC, JPM, STWD, BMY, DISCA, AAPL, GSAH.U, EEMV, VZ, EQX, BEP, GS, ENZ, NVDA, AQN, NEAR, IRM, HROW, CLNY, DMRC, SPLG, USMV, GENC, Sold Out: VIVEF, C, AMLP, MCHI, TSLA, JWS.U, KYN, BHTG,

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 142,386 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 106,811 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 354,240 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 56,719 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 36,584 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 142,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 77,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 8,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.66%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 618,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 156,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 85.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vivendi SA. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $12.11.