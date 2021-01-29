Coastal Capital Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Coastal Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Micron Technology Inc, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Coastal Capital Group, Inc. owns 440 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MU, MDY, PLTR, ADBE, ALL, FL, PTC, UAL, CYTH, VIA, BUD, ICLN, XLK, Added Positions: HYG, EMB, IYY, AOR, IGSB, IWD, VZ, DKNG, PYPL, AOM, NKE, IGIB, MSFT, T, GLD, IBB, IYW, CMCSA, LQD, SHYG, VB, AEP, VEA, BABA, NOW, BX, GER, KHC, HPE, PSX, MRNA, DOW, SNOW, ACWI, ANGL, AOA, BND, EEM, SPEM, SUSB, FE, NVDA, MS, MMP, MDU, ISRG, IP, IBM, HBAN, NFG, EPD, CI, CVX, VIAC, BTI, BP, ACCO, UPS, SBRA, TSLA, QQQX, FOF, RQI, ET, VRTX, VTR, KMI, TCF, PRU, PBCT, PENN, PPL, ORI, OGE,

IVV, SCHF, IJH, SCHZ, SCHD, IJR, SCHE, ANSS, VTI, AMT, IWB, VWO, AAPL, FB, VIG, VO, IWM, VTV, XLF, IDV, PM, PFE, PAYX, MDT, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, INTC, BMY, FDS, D, ESGD, GE, HD, JPM, JNJ, ESGE, ADNT, AOK, DELL, NVT, CGC, F, IWR, NOBL, EMR, ECL, SDY, CSCO, VNQ, VOO, XBI, ABT, WMT, MCD, MRK, NCR, NTAP, ORCL, LOW, PEP, LRCX, PG, CRM, SBUX, TGT, RTX, SPGI, WBA, DIS, WFC, YUM, TEL, V, KMB, PFPT, JCI, PNR, ABBV, MNKKQ, GOOG, Sold Out: DNKN, ARCC, SPIB, SCHX, FLRN, ITW, IHI, KRE, NEO, HYI, ARA, CWI, DVY, ITA, SWK, SCHH, SPLV, VHT, XLC, XLI, XSLV, NEE, AFL, APD, ADP, BXMT, LUMN, CINF, CL, DOV, ESS, WYNN, FMS, MKC, NOK, PPG, SGEN, SHW, SKX, CB,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 249,248 shares, 25.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,341,387 shares, 23.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 556,968 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 125,952 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 676,021 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $434.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.952000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.22 and $120.14, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 92.13%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 170.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 200.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63.