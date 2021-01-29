Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra QQQ, ProShares Ultra Technology, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Howard Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ProShares Ultra QQQ, ProShares Ultra Technology, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Howard Capital Management Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOG, KLAC, AXP, MXIM, OMC, CSCO, QCOM, GRMN, XLNX, MNST, LEN, GWW, PM, LOW, EBAY,
- Added Positions: IYC, PFF, IVW, AGG, TSLA, NVDA, VTEB, SMB, ITM, BIL, BND, MDY, USMV, BRK.B, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: QLD, ROM, CWB, NFLX, AAPL, PYPL, HYS, MSFT, AMZN, FBND, INTC, BSCM, MGK,
- Sold Out: TLT, ADBE, FB, CDNS, IDXX, TMUS, ATVI, ISRG, CTAS, VRSK, PEP, VRTX, WBA, REGN, AAL,
For the details of Howard Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Howard Capital Management Inc.
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,389,303 shares, 37.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 392,682 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.96%
- BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC) - 505,780 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 318.88%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 247,466 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM) - 312,746 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.7%
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $291.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 318.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 505,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 452.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 161,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 326.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 80,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 202.65%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 219.12%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.88.
