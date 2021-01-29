Bank Of Stockton Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Stockton, CA, based Investment company Bank Of Stockton (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Stockton. As of 2020Q4, Bank Of Stockton owns 110 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, VTIP, MNA, STPZ,

WFC, VTIP, MNA, STPZ, Added Positions: IVW, EEM, IJH, IJK, IJR, ICF, IVV, ALB, WSM, KLAC, VZ, CWB, MU, DG, NKE, SO, CMCSA, WMT, MDT, EFA, MNST, TMO, KMI,

IVW, EEM, IJH, IJK, IJR, ICF, IVV, ALB, WSM, KLAC, VZ, CWB, MU, DG, NKE, SO, CMCSA, WMT, MDT, EFA, MNST, TMO, KMI, Reduced Positions: BIV, AAPL, MSFT, ADBE, SPY, AMZN, LEN, HEDJ, ACN, V, MCD, GOOGL, LRCX, JNJ, BDX, ABT, GD, CAG, DIS, GLD, PGR, DE, MORN, JPM, BMY, PPG, HD, FISV, AMT, ICE, FB, COST, EA, ALL, MMM, KMB, ADI, PKG, CVX, NEE, T, AXP, QCOM, PG, PYPL, NOC, AWK, CVS, XOM, UNP, BABA, HON, SYK, ISRG, CMI, SPGI, ABC, LOW, PFE, PEP, ORCL, RE, WAT, GIS, WEC, UNH, TRV, TSM, ES, MCK, MRK,

BIV, AAPL, MSFT, ADBE, SPY, AMZN, LEN, HEDJ, ACN, V, MCD, GOOGL, LRCX, JNJ, BDX, ABT, GD, CAG, DIS, GLD, PGR, DE, MORN, JPM, BMY, PPG, HD, FISV, AMT, ICE, FB, COST, EA, ALL, MMM, KMB, ADI, PKG, CVX, NEE, T, AXP, QCOM, PG, PYPL, NOC, AWK, CVS, XOM, UNP, BABA, HON, SYK, ISRG, CMI, SPGI, ABC, LOW, PFE, PEP, ORCL, RE, WAT, GIS, WEC, UNH, TRV, TSM, ES, MCK, MRK, Sold Out: LMT, APD, EW, LLY, IJJ, CCI, JKHY, EBAY, PSX, VTRS,

For the details of BANK OF STOCKTON's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+stockton/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 130,617 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 301,397 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,544 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 190,128 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 223,814 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.89%

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 47,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $33.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 196.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 223,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 385.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 161,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 120.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 75,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 49,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $166.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.78. The stock is now traded at around $133.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.