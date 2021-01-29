Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VB, VSS, IWF,
- Added Positions: VBK, VIG, SCHC, SCHE, VUG, VWO, IEMG, VV, SCHX, IVV, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: GBDC, GSBD, SCHA, IWO,
For the details of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 141,213 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%
- CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 785,987 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 88,798 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 1,312,938 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 254,337 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $122.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 42,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC.
