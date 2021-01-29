Courage Miller Partners, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Apple Inc, Sells BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Courage Miller Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Miller Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Courage Miller Partners, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, IWR, IXJ, VB,

DIS, IWR, IXJ, VB, Added Positions: ISTB, SCHZ, SCHH, AAPL, SCHO, RSP, IVW, ICF, SCHD, SHV, RYE, IYR, DVY, EEM, IEFA, VYM,

ISTB, SCHZ, SCHH, AAPL, SCHO, RSP, IVW, ICF, SCHD, SHV, RYE, IYR, DVY, EEM, IEFA, VYM, Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHG, JKE, JKH, JKK, JKF, IGE, SCHM, SCHE, VWO, VEU, VV, SLYV, SCHR, MDYG, SCHA, IVV, SCHV, SLYG, JKI, JKL, IJH, RTM, IJR, AOA, STPZ, REZ, VTI, IEMG,

For the details of Courage Miller Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courage+miller+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 388,845 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 535,211 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 312,755 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 254,611 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 136,911 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.85 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 173,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 320.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 216.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 93.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.