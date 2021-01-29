Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys DraftKings Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, BP PLC, Biogen Inc

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Viatris Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, BP PLC, Biogen Inc, McCormick Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,128 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,022 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,646 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 50,540 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 62,675 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $6.1.