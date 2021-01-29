Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Warner Music Group Corp, AbbVie Inc, Biogen Inc

Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, Intuit Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells Warner Music Group Corp, AbbVie Inc, Biogen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2020Q4, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 932 stocks with a total value of $38.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,954,093 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,042,196 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 271,006 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 330,485 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,982,501 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.16 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,329,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,433,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $81.86, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $367.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 77,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 511,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 96.53%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $496.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 610,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,023,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 669,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 453.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 489,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $318.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 613,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 190.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 993,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.6.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.79.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in CNA Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $28.8 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $238.23 and $348.78, with an estimated average price of $295.96.