Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC Buys Royal Bank of Canada, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Sells Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Investment company Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Bank of Canada, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, CDW Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RY, NSC, CSX, GPC, DUK, PM, VZ, SNN, BX, IWM, VGT, EQC, MO, TGT, POOL, ABBV, GLD, CRM, MCO, AGQ, EEM, UVXY,

RY, NSC, CSX, GPC, DUK, PM, VZ, SNN, BX, IWM, VGT, EQC, MO, TGT, POOL, ABBV, GLD, CRM, MCO, AGQ, EEM, UVXY, Added Positions: AAPL, SCHG, SCHD, KO, XOM, QUAL, WMT, SO, JNJ, CVX, D, T, GL, FBND, PFE, NVDA, TRV, DEO, TSLA, QQQ, VUG, DGRW, JPM, MCF, VTV, MCD, CMCSA,

AAPL, SCHG, SCHD, KO, XOM, QUAL, WMT, SO, JNJ, CVX, D, T, GL, FBND, PFE, NVDA, TRV, DEO, TSLA, QQQ, VUG, DGRW, JPM, MCF, VTV, MCD, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: SFBS, SCHB, MINT, SCHA, SCHX, CB, DIS, DWLD, XRAY, BOND, IEFA, AMZN, PG, PYPL, PFF,

SFBS, SCHB, MINT, SCHA, SCHX, CB, DIS, DWLD, XRAY, BOND, IEFA, AMZN, PG, PYPL, PFF, Sold Out: SCHF, CDW, AMGN, BAC, APH,

CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 81,749 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,908 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 32,057 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 24,090 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 18,656 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 10,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 191.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.33.