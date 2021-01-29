Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC Buys Intuit Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Unilever PLC, Sells Unilever NV, Biogen Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Unilever PLC, Clorox Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells Unilever NV, Biogen Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,505 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,851 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,421 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 15,285 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 18,036 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 5,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $201.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 72.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 322.96%. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $291.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 307.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03.