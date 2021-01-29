NewFocus Financial Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells NovoCure

Vancouver, WA, based Investment company NewFocus Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewFocus Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, NewFocus Financial Group, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IT, ORCL, BOND, DGRW,
- Added Positions: IJK, VOO, SCHD, AAPL, SHY, VUG, DHI, VZ, MCK, CVS, SRE, FMC, AVGO, ALL, IVW, BMY, MGV, ABT, DGX, TROW, IJS, IJR, BAC, CSX, QCOM, SYK, ABBV, CMI, GRMN, MMM, V, MRK, IEFA, GD, HD, JNJ, HON, JPM, STLD, WPC, VEU, VTI, SPEM, GIS, NOC, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: CMF, IVV, SCHF, IUSV, XLK, MSFT, DOV, VIG, GWW, MCD, CTAS, VB, NVCR, TSN, LOW, UNH, AMZN, SCHE, EFG, EEM, AGG, BDX, VO, VIGI, SYY, BABA, SLYG, VLUE, LQD, COST, GOOGL, ROST, BNDX, XT, VBR, FB, VTV,
For the details of NewFocus Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfocus+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,766 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 156,126 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 277,390 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,893 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,421 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.168000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 41,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 92.32%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 100.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
NewFocus Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.
