Conning Inc. Buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, McDonald's Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Altria Group Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Conning Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, McDonald's Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Amgen Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Altria Group Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conning Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Conning Inc. owns 456 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, TWM, JNK, FT5, KB, GWW, TIF, WST, WDC, ZBRA, BR, ULTA, VIA, APO, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, ETSY, IR, BKR, GRMN, HES, BXP, VIAC, CCL, DRI, EMN, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FE, ALB, HIG, MTB, MMP, NTAP, ODFL, SIVB, STX, TFX, TER,

TSLA, TWM, JNK, FT5, KB, GWW, TIF, WST, WDC, ZBRA, BR, ULTA, VIA, APO, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, ETSY, IR, BKR, GRMN, HES, BXP, VIAC, CCL, DRI, EMN, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FE, ALB, HIG, MTB, MMP, NTAP, ODFL, SIVB, STX, TFX, TER, Added Positions: AMP, MCD, TSN, AMGN, UNP, GILD, APD, KMB, MRK, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, LMT, T, HSY, VZ, PM, PG, KO, BMY, GD, PEP, SBUX, IVW, UPS, PFE, IWF, HD, VOO, IJS, IJT, CSCO, MMM, IEMG, PFG, DXCM, TMUS, CAH, SCHW, CVX, NOW, GOOG, MS, MDT, VO, VEA, VB, FTNT, BGT, BGR, BDJ, EXG, DAL, AMD, AZO, FTV, MPC, XYL, ARE, ALGN, AIG, WFC, TWTR, AMCR, OXY, HAL, FCX, F, EFX, EIX, MRO, MKTX, MKC, DRE, DLR, MCHP, ES, CSQ, CAG, REGN, RMD, SPG, SWN, BNS, BCE, HOLX, WLTW, CMG, UTF,

AMP, MCD, TSN, AMGN, UNP, GILD, APD, KMB, MRK, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, LMT, T, HSY, VZ, PM, PG, KO, BMY, GD, PEP, SBUX, IVW, UPS, PFE, IWF, HD, VOO, IJS, IJT, CSCO, MMM, IEMG, PFG, DXCM, TMUS, CAH, SCHW, CVX, NOW, GOOG, MS, MDT, VO, VEA, VB, FTNT, BGT, BGR, BDJ, EXG, DAL, AMD, AZO, FTV, MPC, XYL, ARE, ALGN, AIG, WFC, TWTR, AMCR, OXY, HAL, FCX, F, EFX, EIX, MRO, MKTX, MKC, DRE, DLR, MCHP, ES, CSQ, CAG, REGN, RMD, SPG, SWN, BNS, BCE, HOLX, WLTW, CMG, UTF, Reduced Positions: BBY, OMC, MO, QCOM, VFC, BLK, PAYX, PNC, TGT, ADI, TXN, XOM, NUE, VCLT, HPQ, JPM, AAPL, CMI, SU, CL, TRV, AVGO, LYB, PYPL, IJR, ALL, TFC, GOOGL, MXIM, MSFT, IJH, ABB, ADBE, BAC, C, EPD, GS, ORCL, ET, V, FB, TIP, CB, AES, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AFL, A, ALXN, AXP, AMT, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, BA, BSX, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAT, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CME, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CLF, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, COST, DHI, DTE, DHR, DE, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, NEE, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, GE, GPC, GPN, MNST, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HON, HBAN, IBM, INFO, IDXX, INCY, TT, IP, INTU, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LOW, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCO, MSI, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NYMT, NEM, NKE, NSC, NTRS, NOC, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PXD, PAA, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, O, RF, RSG, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SO, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TMO, USB, URI, RTX, UNH, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VMC, WMT, WBA, DIS, WAT, ANTM, WMB, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, MA, DFS, TEL, AWK, MSCI, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, FLT, KMI, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, HLT, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS,

BBY, OMC, MO, QCOM, VFC, BLK, PAYX, PNC, TGT, ADI, TXN, XOM, NUE, VCLT, HPQ, JPM, AAPL, CMI, SU, CL, TRV, AVGO, LYB, PYPL, IJR, ALL, TFC, GOOGL, MXIM, MSFT, IJH, ABB, ADBE, BAC, C, EPD, GS, ORCL, ET, V, FB, TIP, CB, AES, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AFL, A, ALXN, AXP, AMT, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, BA, BSX, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAT, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CME, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CLF, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, COST, DHI, DTE, DHR, DE, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, NEE, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, GE, GPC, GPN, MNST, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HON, HBAN, IBM, INFO, IDXX, INCY, TT, IP, INTU, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LOW, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCO, MSI, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NYMT, NEM, NKE, NSC, NTRS, NOC, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PXD, PAA, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, O, RF, RSG, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SO, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TMO, USB, URI, RTX, UNH, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VMC, WMT, WBA, DIS, WAT, ANTM, WMB, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, MA, DFS, TEL, AWK, MSCI, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, FLT, KMI, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, HLT, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: BND, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, HMC, TU, HRL, M, KIM, WES, VNT,

For the details of CONNING INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conning+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 226,481 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,973 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 437,604 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 938,988 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 342,178 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $8.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 10301.76%. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 207,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1602.63%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 188,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 12881.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 586,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 213,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $18.86.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73.