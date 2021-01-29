KCS Wealth Advisory Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Kroger Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Lexington Realty Trust, SL Green Realty Corp

Investment company KCS Wealth Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Kroger Co, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Lexington Realty Trust, SL Green Realty Corp, Bank of America Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCS Wealth Advisory. As of 2020Q4, KCS Wealth Advisory owns 138 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,670 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 432.71% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 45,379 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,772 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 1,972 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,869 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12%

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 31,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $33.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 432.71%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 138.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in SAP SE by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 177.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd by 55.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $20.06, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $56.98 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $58.7.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.72.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.