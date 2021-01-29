Lion Street Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Lion Street Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lion Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lion Street Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: REM, UVXY, RDS.A, VXX,
- Added Positions: SPXS, SPXL, IJR, MDYG, AAPL, ESGU, BND,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AMZN, VOO, SPYG, VEA, BNDX, BSV, IJH, VMBS, BIV, IEFA, IEMG, VWO, VXF, SHY, DVY, ICLN, NVO, EFG, MTUM, GPP, FB, WHF, PG, MSFT, MSB,
- Sold Out: TQQQ, BLV, GLD, TLT, HDV, TIP, IWC, VTWO, FLOT, HYG, BKLN, TLH, IYR, DSI, VTV, SPXU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lion Street Advisors, LLC
- iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) - 161,492 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,887 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.58%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 32,701 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
- ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) - 268,636 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 59,521 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.13%
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.67%. The holding were 161,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 268,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2370.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 501,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 118.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 59,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 274.19%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.
