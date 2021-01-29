Bridgeworth, LLC Buys SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active E

Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Diamondback Energy Inc, Concho Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOP, SNV, BA, BAC, OKTA, EEM, SCZ, TLRY, VB, VTWO, VNOM,

XOP, SNV, BA, BAC, OKTA, EEM, SCZ, TLRY, VB, VTWO, VNOM, Added Positions: VXF, VOO, ICF, IAU, JKHY, AAPL, GSLC, SO, ABBV, IVV, ACN, TSLA, RF, MCK, LUV, GE, DUK, D, SLY, WMT, BSV, BMY,

VXF, VOO, ICF, IAU, JKHY, AAPL, GSLC, SO, ABBV, IVV, ACN, TSLA, RF, MCK, LUV, GE, DUK, D, SLY, WMT, BSV, BMY, Reduced Positions: GBIL, STIP, MINT, SPY, CXO, SPSB, VIOO, PXD, CVX, MDY, QQQ, VUG, USMV, VTI, T, SSB, PG, KO, MSFT, VO, VOE, EFAV, BND, PM, PE, JPM, SPTS, EFA, VOOG, GOOG, VOT, IBM, VIG, GPN, VSS, VOOV, VT, VTV, TIP, AMZN, SPAB, IWM, IJH, HCA, PFE, INTC, CSX, SPTM, SPLG, SDY, SCHH, IWF, FEX, JNJ, HAS, VWO,

GBIL, STIP, MINT, SPY, CXO, SPSB, VIOO, PXD, CVX, MDY, QQQ, VUG, USMV, VTI, T, SSB, PG, KO, MSFT, VO, VOE, EFAV, BND, PM, PE, JPM, SPTS, EFA, VOOG, GOOG, VOT, IBM, VIG, GPN, VSS, VOOV, VT, VTV, TIP, AMZN, SPAB, IWM, IJH, HCA, PFE, INTC, CSX, SPTM, SPLG, SDY, SCHH, IWF, FEX, JNJ, HAS, VWO, Sold Out: FANG, HON, EFV, CSCO, MRK, BABA, VTRS,

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 156,318 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 233,183 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 160,234 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 87,691 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 143,728 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 36,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $238.55. The stock is now traded at around $258.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 146,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.