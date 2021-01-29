Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, WEC Energy Group Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AT&T Inc

Elm Grove, WI, based Investment company Annex Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, WEC Energy Group Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AT&T Inc, Regions Financial Corp, Kohl's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annex Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Annex Advisory Services, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFF, TMO, GLD, ALL, SBUX, DHI, NVDA, CCK, PCY, ILMN, BAC, CTAS, ORLY, UNP, ZM, NVS, MU, IBM, HASI, NFLX, REGI, SCHF, JBSS, WIP, DOCU, AOS, MMC, SCHE, MELI, SSD, NOC, RGEN, BCPC, SAM, SFM, NXP, GNRC, BMI, MUB, BMO, NIO, SCHV, MMM, VEA, ABC, TJX, FDX, CAT, IWB, IWN, XLF, IWM, IVW, SUB, ROK, MDLZ, NTGR, PRPL, BX, AVGO, NKE, UMC,

VTI, WEC, AAPL, V, HON, AMZN, ABBV, VB, KMB, XLV, SCHB, ADBE, DIS, LUV, CRM, ETN, TSM, CVX, COST, VIG, PHM, LEN, IVV, VEU, HD, DOV, FISV, USB, ENPH, JPM, BMY, MRK, VWO, JNJ, SPY, VYM, AMGN, CMCSA, FB, FIS, GS, AOM, WMT, VIAC, VZ, GOOG, VLO, UNH, TSLA, SCHW, IWF, PG, AOR, AOA, KHC, LVS, VOO, ACN, GOOGL, IEFA, MO, BAX, KO, CL, RSP, VV, AOK, LOW, MCD, EXAS, PEP, PFE, INTC, QQQ, Reduced Positions: SH, MINT, T, SPTM, SPSM, KSS, SPLG, AIZ, BSV, PM, SPDW, IDV, VNQI, VNQ, SHY, SPDN, NEE, SPEM, TGT, VPU, SCHG, QCOM, IWD, FLOT, ECL, CLNC, BRK.B, BFC, QUAD, XLK, XOM, ASB, AMT, LNT,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 2,529,359 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 315,135 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 457,356 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58% SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 742,687 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,720,384 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 170,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $496.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 59,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 170,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 225,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 227.15%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 1173.55%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 29,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 157.26%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 113,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.