SimpliFi, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company SimpliFi, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VNLA, JKE, QQQ,
- Added Positions: LQD, SGOL, VZ, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWM, VIG, EFA, ARKK, VTI,
- Sold Out: SHV, GOVT, BIL,
For the details of SimpliFi, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplifi%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SimpliFi, Inc.
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 190,429 shares, 23.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 135,052 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 327,260 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,758 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.38%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 71,551 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.38%
SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.66%. The holding were 327,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $290.2, with an estimated average price of $277.37. The stock is now traded at around $292.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of SimpliFi, Inc.. Also check out:
1. SimpliFi, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SimpliFi, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SimpliFi, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SimpliFi, Inc. keeps buying