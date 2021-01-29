SimpliFi, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company SimpliFi, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, JKE, QQQ,

VNLA, JKE, QQQ, Added Positions: LQD, SGOL, VZ, IEF,

LQD, SGOL, VZ, IEF, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWM, VIG, EFA, ARKK, VTI,

SPY, IWM, VIG, EFA, ARKK, VTI, Sold Out: SHV, GOVT, BIL,

BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 190,429 shares, 23.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 135,052 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 327,260 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,758 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.38% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 71,551 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.38%

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.66%. The holding were 327,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $290.2, with an estimated average price of $277.37. The stock is now traded at around $292.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.