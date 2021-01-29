>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: AMZN +0.16%

Investment company Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mokosak+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 292,078 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 245,659 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 482,360 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  4. CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 207,907 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 259,871 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)