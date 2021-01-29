Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 292,078 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 245,659 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 482,360 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 207,907 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 259,871 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.