Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Apple Inc

Richmond, CA, based Investment company Mechanics Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q4, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 166 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, CSV, SHOP, ACN, BDX, DE, ZBH, CSWI,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, COST, HON, IJK, ADP, QQQ, IWF, GOOG, TIP, EMR, CLX, DUK, AMT, JPM, DHR, BOND, DVY, IWP, XOM, MDT, CVS, ABBV, BLK, DIS, MMC, IWM, KMB, LOW, IVV, ITW, IBB, IJH, AMGN, LLY, EL, GS, PYPL, CAT, TMO, UNH, GPC, CTSH, MCK, APH, IPAY, SHY, CI, LMT, CL, TXN, SUSA, EEM, GWW, SBUX, QCOM, AXP, APD, INTU, HBI, NEE, SHW, EIX, SYK, SRE, PFF, RSP, A, TGT, MMM, MDLZ, HSY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, LQD, AAPL, MSFT, VUG, ABT, MCD, DIA, V, PFE, MDY, PG, IWO, ORCL, CVX, T, PSK, IYW, BMY, XLF, VZ, PEP, BRK.B, XLI, WMT, USMV, ROST, XLK, CSCO, MRK, HD, SDY, XLU, KO, VYM, PM, XLY, UPS, XLV, SO, VWO, GLD, NKE, ENB, RSG, BAC, XLP, INTC, D, UNP, YUM, XLB, SPTS, IJR, PCQ, AGG, MO, IDV, ZTS, WM, MA, PAYX, NOC, GILD, XLE, XLRE, PHO, PSA, MOO, GIS, VGK, HBAN, JNJ, AEP, VTI, RTX, COP, EVA, WFC, GE, SLB, NAC, TRV, BAX, IJJ, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: NVDA, BIV, PHK,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with GOOGL. Click here to check it out.
- GOOGL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOOGL
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOOGL
For the details of Mechanics Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mechanics+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mechanics Bank Trust Department
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,685 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,161 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.8%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 49,096 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,807 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.57%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,878 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.69%
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.59 and $116.28, with an estimated average price of $100.52. The stock is now traded at around $120.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2228.96%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1853.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 185,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 620.83%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 21,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 124.39%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 58,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 367.01%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 189.26%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 75,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.19, with an estimated average price of $5.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mechanics Bank Trust Department. Also check out:
1. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mechanics Bank Trust Department keeps buying