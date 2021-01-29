>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Apple Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: GOOGL +1.88% AMZN +0.16% COST +0.19% HON +1.74% IJK +1.26% ADP +0.65% VIA +0% SHOP +2.61% CSV -3.05% BDX +2.12% ZBH +2.9% C +1.58%

Richmond, CA, based Investment company Mechanics Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q4, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 166 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mechanics Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mechanics+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mechanics Bank Trust Department
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,685 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,161 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.8%
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 49,096 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.12%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,807 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.57%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,878 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.69%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.59 and $116.28, with an estimated average price of $100.52. The stock is now traded at around $120.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2228.96%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1853.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 185,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 620.83%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 21,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 124.39%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 58,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 367.01%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 189.26%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 75,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.19, with an estimated average price of $5.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mechanics Bank Trust Department. Also check out:

1. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mechanics Bank Trust Department keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)