BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company BHF RG Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2020Q4, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FXH, NEE,

FXH, NEE, Added Positions: BIV, VCLT, IVV, VCSH, ANGL, FPE, QLTA, IEO, FVD, VCIT, EFG, VGLT,

BIV, VCLT, IVV, VCSH, ANGL, FPE, QLTA, IEO, FVD, VCIT, EFG, VGLT, Reduced Positions: QQQ, VXUS, FMB, ITM, SMMU, TFI, VHT, HYD, IJH, PRF,

For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,344 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 279,556 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 93,209 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 77,201 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 96,743 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.