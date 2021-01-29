>
BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, NextEra Energy Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: FXH +2% NEE +2.83%

Investment company BHF RG Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2020Q4, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,344 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 279,556 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 93,209 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 77,201 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 96,743 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
New Purchase: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.



