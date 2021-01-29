Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Chatham Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Chatham Capital Group, Inc. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 251,164 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,089,030 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 81,246 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,045 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 282,116 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 75,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1853.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 125.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 156,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1018.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.