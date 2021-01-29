Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Chatham Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Chatham Capital Group, Inc. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VEU, UNH, MMI, VWO, VTV, GOOGL, ADP, QCOM, RDS.A, UNP, RTX, WBA, FB, SQ, SCHX, NFJ,
- Added Positions: VMBS, NEE, HYG, IAU, JPST, VIG, VV, PSK, VO, QQQ, XSD, ABT, VYM, SPY, V, NKE, AMZN, TFX, SO, PFF, PG, PFE, LOW, VTIP, BMY, XLV, DIS, ES, LLY, AMGN, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, SHM, FLOT, VCSH, BSV, HDV, VTEB, INTC, PGX, MUB, DVY, VGT, AAPL, VB, DLR, CSCO, LMT, STZ, VZ, JNK, GVI, ECL, MRK, MSFT, VTI, MCD, BEN, EPD, IWO, PSX, VBR, IWM, IVV, EMLP, MATX, BEAT, ASGN, MMS, JPM, FDX, XOM, ECOL, UFPT, VCIT, VNQ, BA,
- Sold Out: BP,
For the details of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chatham+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 251,164 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,089,030 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 81,246 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,045 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 282,116 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 75,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1853.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 181 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 125.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 156,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1018.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:
1. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. keeps buying