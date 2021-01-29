Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells FedEx Corp, Commerce Bancshares Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Country Club Trust Company, n.a. (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells FedEx Corp, Commerce Bancshares Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. As of 2020Q4, Country Club Trust Company, n.a. owns 232 stocks with a total value of $969 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 504,831 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 396,597 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,405 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 129,126 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 397,645 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $554.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.98. The stock is now traded at around $157.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 417,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 92,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 515.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 84,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 155.03%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 190.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.12.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.8.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59.