Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: VYM +1.04% MRK +1.1% TSLA -3.32% SCHW +0.84% ABBV +1.38% CVX +0.93% KMI -0.88% XOM +1.57% TOT +1.26% DISCA -6.5% SVC +5.6%

Investment company Delta Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Discovery Inc, Service Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Delta Financial Advisors Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 44,803 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,909 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,703 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 27,131 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 73,920 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 18,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 50.6%. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 34,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 19,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Total SE (TOT)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Total SE by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 7,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.



