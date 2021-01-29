Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bon

Investment company Venturi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 294 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRK, JNJ, VIGI, AGG, DTE, JPST, MBB, GS, KLAC, SPFI, EZU, NKE, VTWO, VLO, CTAS, GWW, PII, SWKS, AAP, HYS, MKTX, MPC, IPG, IWN, KSU, IWP, ABB, BUD, BIGC, KBE, MDY, SHM, ALRM, EZPW, TOT, SLB, KRNT, SUB, VT, TFII, STM, AVLR, SDY, BBVA, HDB, BANF, TFFP, SRVR, MTDR, LII, SPTS, RYAAY,

IJR, IEFA, IEMG, JNK, XOM, VO, RWR, SCZ, ESGU, REGL, ESGE, CNP, XLB, AMZN, MUB, CVX, IEF, IVV, FISV, GL, ADP, ROST, CSX, TRP, XLP, BABA, DVA, DIS, BA, ITM, IHI, LIN, MMC, RPM, MCD, MDT, MELI, NVS, PAYX, DGX, ZTS, RMD, SPGI, GLD, SYNA, TSCO, WMT, WSM, XEL, ACN, BBY, ECL, CMI, COST, CLX, CHD, CHE, CHRW, BLK, IXN, BGNE, ADI, ABC, AMT, AMD, ATVI, ABBV, AON, HRL, IVW, INTU, ILMN, ITW, HUM, HON, GDDY, EMR, PKG, ABT, NVO, WMB, AOA, AOR, ARE, USMV, VLUE, TGT, TSM, GMAB, DEO, FAST, SEE, MS, CBOE, PHG, CNI, KWEB, PEG, RELX, Reduced Positions: LQD, SPY, TLT, QQQ, VIG, BNDX, EMB, DLR, EMLP, ANGL, BSV, XLC, EFG, INTC, XLV, IQLT, XLY, MKC, LMBS, IMTM, VZ, MSFT, AAPL, QCOM, URI, FB, QTWO, AVY, BIP, CMCSA, DHI, JKHY, HD, LOW, XLF, LNT, AZN, FDS, IGSB, MAS, NEE, PEP, PGR, PLD, XLK, XLRE, SRE, TXN, UPS, UNH, YUM, T, AWK, BTI, COG, IGV, IWB, GOVT, SHYG, LPLA, LMT, ASML, GOOGL, AMED, ANSS, ADSK, BIPC, CL, CSGP, DE, ELS, EXR, FLS, GLOB, HEI, MA, MNST, NVDA, ORCL, PPG, PAYC, PEGA, PG, PRLB, REGN, ROK, ROL, CRM, SAP, XLU, TYL, VTI, VRSK, V, WEC, GOOG, BRK.B, TECH, BL, CERN, CSCO, DHR, EXPD, FIVE, LOPE, IBM, ISRG, IYT, IXJ, IJH, MXI, MCHI, MHK, NATI, NTR, SEIC, XLE, SWK, VGK, WDAY, YUMC,

BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 777,760 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3405.48% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,108,140 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 182,139 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 668,189 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.12% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 104,796 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56%

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 75,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3405.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 777,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 668,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 172,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 805.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 165,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $208.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 606.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 92.38%. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.22%. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC still held 22,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 36.56%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC still held 104,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.