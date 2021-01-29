Robinson Capital Management, Llc Buys DWS Municipal Income Trust, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc, MFS Municipal Income Trust, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company Robinson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DWS Municipal Income Trust, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc, MFS Municipal Income Trust, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , Blackrock Long-term Municipal AdtgTrust, sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Robinson Capital Management, Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KTF, NRK, BTA, LEO, PZC, CMU, CXH, MNP, CEV, DSL, DMF, FMN, MHF, VKQ, WIA, CHI, NID, EVM, VB, VGIT, RMT, PHD, KYN, NCV, FEI, PPR, PGZ, MUH,

KTF, NRK, BTA, LEO, PZC, CMU, CXH, MNP, CEV, DSL, DMF, FMN, MHF, VKQ, WIA, CHI, NID, EVM, VB, VGIT, RMT, PHD, KYN, NCV, FEI, PPR, PGZ, MUH, Added Positions: MVF, MFM, MYC, DSM, AIF, MHD, KIO, PNI, BGB, HYB, PCK, VTN, DBL, KSM, BAB, VSS, HYD,

MVF, MFM, MYC, DSM, AIF, MHD, KIO, PNI, BGB, HYB, PCK, VTN, DBL, KSM, BAB, VSS, HYD, Reduced Positions: NZF, MFL, PMX, HIO, MMU, NAD, MVT, EFR, NQP, PHT, PMF, MIY, OIA, IIM, VTA, NXJ, JQC, TIP, NAC, JRO, FAX, MUB, VT,

NZF, MFL, PMX, HIO, MMU, NAD, MVT, EFR, NQP, PHT, PMF, MIY, OIA, IIM, VTA, NXJ, JQC, TIP, NAC, JRO, FAX, MUB, VT, Sold Out: NVG, EVN, MHI, HIX, NUM, JNK, MPA, EFT, IWM,

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU) - 901,948 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) - 806,477 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF) - 939,012 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.17% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) - 1,056,443 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) - 541,238 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 443,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 159,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Long-term Municipal AdtgTrust. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 150,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 205,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 326,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc by 62.17%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 939,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 93.70%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 993,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund, Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 195,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. by 93.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $13.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8672.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 87.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $12.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.5 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.91.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.75.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.4.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87.