Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, Albertsons Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Exelon Corp

Investment company Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, Albertsons Inc, Tesla Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Exelon Corp, BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4. As of 2020Q4, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $272 million.



BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 254,684 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 360,797 shares, 18.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 288,735 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.03% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 252,859 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 721,802 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $70.05 and $76.83, with an estimated average price of $72.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.38 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 288,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 119.17%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 174.44%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SG Blocks Inc. The sale prices were between $1.5 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $2.43.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.