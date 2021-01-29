DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, A.O. Smith Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, A.O. Smith Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2020Q4, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 1120 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 10,094,772 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 359.45% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 3,186,928 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,180,159 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,310,015 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,260,223 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 491,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 356,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 449,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 10,094,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,180,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 149.08%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 253,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 147,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 961.77%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66. The stock is now traded at around $555.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 229,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.