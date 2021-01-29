DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, A.O. Smith Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, A.O. Smith Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2020Q4, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 1120 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFV, TEX, TSLA, SYK, DEH, CCIV, SOAC, WPF, AZD, PSTH, CHH, NGHC, AA, IDXX, TRU, AACQ, KFY, BPMC, CPSR, ERES, YAC, HTH, ALGN, CBRL, CMTL, EBIX, GEF, MAN, LUV, UFPI, 50AA, PRPB, AIG, BXS, BG, DKS, F, MAC, PLUG, RBC, SAIA, SKT, VNDA, QRTEA, PRIM, DFS, EXPI, 17R, UE, HWM, AXNX, FOX, TREB, NSP, AEIS, ADS, BBD, CTS, CBT, CCMP, DRI, EFX, ESCA, GNW, GT, HE, MLHR, JACK, MAT, MGI, NTCT, ORI, RL, POWI, SNV, TUP, TYL, USPH, VFC, WLL, ZION, L, GLUU, TRS, GRBK, CVI, AIV, AIV, VIA, SGT, WSR, XYL, MRC, FRGI, TWTR, LPG, RYAM, SVW, PLNT, ADNT, SGH, KTB, CVAC, FUSE, HPX, ACEV, ETAC, FLS, GGG, HRB, PBCT, RYN, ROL, X, PEB, SAGE, JHG, CDAY, AACQU, ACND.U, CCIV.U, PRPB.U, YAC.U, HOLUU, GOAC.U, NGA.U, RBAC.U, DMYD.U, CRHC.U, GSAH, HZAC.U, CMLFU, DFHT, FCACU, ASPL.U, QELLU, VSPRU, AIV, AIV,
- Added Positions: SPYV, EEM, IWM, IJH, TDG, IJJ, UPS, MAS, IQV, PEP, EOG, CB, ACN, DUK, MET, VAR, C, SF, TSN, ALLE, FIS, EEFT, KNX, MPW, BPOP, UNH, IWN, SNA, STLD, APTV, BKR, VNQ, ALXN, ADM, ARNA, AN, BRC, CERN, CUZ, EME, HUM, JCOM, MTZ, OXY, TJX, XLNX, FAF, TSE, IIPR, DOW, VIAC, KMX, DIOD, PACW, GPN, HPQ, LECO, SLG, SCI, SBGI, SUI, UBA, WSFS, WY, INT, PM, AVGO, FIBK, CBOE, TPH, NWSA, GLPI, NXRT, CHCT, MMM, AAP, AFL, ADC, ARE, BMI, BK, BA, BYD, CMD, CRS, CSCO, DLR, DISCA, DVAX, WIRE, EXR, XOM, FBNC, FISV, HALO, SVC, HST, HURN, IIVI, ITT, IP, J, KRC, LMNX, MAA, TAP, MOG.A, NFG, OMCL, RDN, ROST, SSD, LSI, TECH, THC, TER, UDR, UHT, VLO, VRNT, WPC, WMB, NEO, OC, EBS, GNRC, SPSC, INN, KMI, YELP, ENPH, RLGY, PFSI, SC, CTRE, STOR, RRR, VST, BL, ATUS, RDFN, EPRT, BJ, CWK, VIR, URTH, VOO, ACAD, AGCO, ACGL, SCHW, CHKP, CTXS, CCEP, CCOI, CGNX, CMI, BOOM, EA, EXAS, EXPD, FAST, CLGX, FCFS, HAE, HL, HLF, IFF, KSU, KRO, LHCG, LGND, MTB, MDU, MTG, MANT, MKTX, MKC, MCHP, NBR, NTUS, NAV, NVAX, OIS, OLN, OMC, RHI, WRK, STX, SWKS, TTWO, TNC, TOL, TRMB, UTHR, VSH, WHR, ZUMZ, STAR, HEES, VBIV, DK, POR, EVR, CVLT, IBKR, PODD, CXO, MASI, COR, FLT, VC, FANG, ARCT, AAL, CNCE, TRUE, ADVM, SEDG, FTV, AQST, DELL, VIE, PPD,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, EFA, MSFT, AMZN, AOS, COST, PG, HD, GOOG, MA, FB, RSG, V, BRK.B, CVX, DHR, DG, JNJ, LMT, BAC, CL, COP, PGR, UNP, AME, NEE, TXN, TT, AMT, JPM, NVDA, ODFL, CRM, IEX, SHW, VZ, ANTM, PYPL, AXP, ADI, BF.B, DPZ, EQIX, LII, MMC, URI, ABT, AMD, KO, CCK, DE, EXC, FNF, HON, MDLZ, SPGI, ORLY, VRTX, TMUS, ADBE, MO, BRO, CTAS, CMCSA, GLW, GS, ICE, LEN, MTD, NFLX, ROP, TGT, DIS, MSCI, PLD, A, APH, LUMN, EGP, GOOGL, HOLX, MDT, PII, TMO, TSCO, WMT, VRSK, HII, BABA, ATI, ALL, AMGN, AZO, ADP, BLK, CSX, FIX, FMC, FICO, HEI, MKL, MCO, MS, SLB, SXT, TDY, WAT, WEC, HBI, TRNO, SSNC, PRI, BAH, MPC, RXN, CTLT, MEDP, IAA, T, ALK, LNT, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, ATRC, GOLD, CBRE, CNC, CHE, CIEN, CLX, CTSH, NNN, CPRT, CCI, XRAY, DVA, DRE, EMN, ESS, FDS, FRT, FHI, LHX, HIG, HIW, IBM, INTC, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KMB, MDC, PPL, PVH, PXD, BKNG, PFG, QDEL, SGMS, SBUX, TROW, TSM, VRSN, WRB, WFC, KL, FTNT, PDM, HCA, FBHS, ALSN, ZTS, AMH, SYF, ETSY, NSA, BGNE, GDS, COLD, OTIS, IAC, AMN, ATVI, APD, AMP, ARW, ARWR, AIZ, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BJRI, BLL, BAX, BBBY, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BMY, BRKR, CHRW, CVS, COF, CWST, CAT, CRL, CHD, CI, TPR, DXC, STZ, CR, DECK, DOV, ETN, LLY, EQR, EL, FITB, FORM, FCX, IT, RHP, GTY, MNST, HTLF, HSY, MTCH, INFO, INTU, IRM, SJM, KEY, KFRC, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LSTR, LEG, LNC, LOW, MLM, MCK, MRK, MSI, NEM, NXST, NKE, ONB, OSK, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PENN, PFE, PSA, PHM, QCOM, O, REG, RF, RMD, SBAC, SMTC, SPG, SO, STAA, STMP, SRCL, TTEK, THO, TIF, GL, USB, RTX, UHS, VICR, WBA, WTS, EVRG, WAL, WLTW, YUM, ZBH, LDOS, BR, DAL, BX, TEL, BIP, ROIC, CHTR, KKR, USCR, GM, DOOR, VAC, EPAM, RPAI, NOW, PNR, ABBV, CDW, ALLY, VRNS, JD, ANET, NVRO, PRAH, NTRA, RPD, RUN, SGRY, INVH, OKTA, SWCH, AVTR, IHRT, AES, HRTX, ASML, VCEL, ANF, ADTN, AGYS, AKAM, AIN, AMED, AEE, ACC, AEO, AEP, AWR, ABC, AMKR, IVZ, ATRS, AJG, ATO, BDX, BHLB, BBY, BIG, BDSI, BMRN, SAM, BXP, EPAY, BLDR, CF, CMS, COG, CDNS, CWT, CPB, CAH, CATY, CAR, CNP, LNG, CINF, COKE, COLB, CMA, CAG, CONN, CNO, ED, CORT, CORE, CRY, DHI, DTE, DAR, DVN, DDS, DLTR, D, DD, DISH, EIX, EMR, ECPG, ENDP, ETR, ELS, RE, EXEL, FFIV, FLIR, FDX, FCF, FRME, FE, FBC, FOSL, FC, BEN, GRMN, AJRD, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GTN, GSBC, HMSY, HAL, HWKN, PEAK, WELL, HSTM, HR, HELE, HSIC, HBAN, ITW, IMAX, INSM, IBOC, IPG, JBHT, KBH, K, KIM, LH, LAKE, LANC, LSCC, LB, LPX, MGM, MGPI, MRO, MCD, MTH, MU, MTX, MHK, MPWR, EGOV, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NHC, NEOG, NTAP, NWL, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWE, NUVA, NUE, OGE, OHI, OSUR, ORCL, OFIX, OSTK, OMI, PCAR, PKG, PTC, PH, PDCO, PKI, PRGO, PETS, PNW, LIN, PBH, PFS, PRU, PEG, NXGN, PWR, DGX, RLI, RPM, RJF, REGN, RCII, RVP, RIGL, RAD, ROK, RUTH, POOL, SPXC, SIVB, SGMO, SCHL, SEE, SIGI, SRE, SWBI, SWX, SPTN, TRV, SWK, STT, STRA, RGR, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TXT, INVA, ACIW, TCBK, UAL, LEU, UCTT, UCBI, USNA, VTR, VNO, GWW, WAB, WDR, WAFD, WM, WW, WDC, WWW, XEL, ZBRA, OPK, CROX, CSII, WU, EXLS, ORBC, CPRX, SBH, IPGP, MLCO, ARAY, CNK, ALBO, BGS, FOLD, MELI, AWK, ULTA, ENSG, APEI, IGT, CYRX, TNET, IRDM, DAN, SEM, LEA, KRA, CALX, GNMK, GDOT, LYB, NXPI, SBRA, AAT, NLSN, STAG, KOS, MOS, AMCX, CLVS, RDUS, MTDR, CHUY, QLYS, PLAY, ICPT, SSTK, GMRE, APAM, ECOM, PTCT, REXR, MUSA, KODK, QTS, AR, OMF, VCYT, ESNT, WIX, LGIH, HLT, CBAY, OGS, RARE, FLXN, QUOT, AKBA, ATEN, BRG, LE, PAHC, MIK, TRUP, OEC, CFG, CYBR, CZR, CDK, VBTX, KEYS, WK, VSTO, INOV, NVTA, UNIT, COLL, SPNE, BLD, ALRM, KHC, PFGC, HPE, TEAM, EDIT, NTLA, ATKR, HRI, NTB, DFIN, LW, PK, JNCE, SFIX, WHD, SPOT, GSHD, ROAD, TBIO, TENB, KOD, FOXA, TW, PLMR, AMCR, DT, SWTX, CARR, PLRX, RNA, PROG,
- Sold Out: WMGI, ADSW, ACWI, TCO, DLPH, AIMT, IPOC, AMTD, TX, AAN, YY, IPV, DXCM, GILT, PCPL, EW, LOAK, EV, ECL, MGRC, PSB, SMG, GEO, CMG, DNKN, CONE, SE, AMAG, AFG, HNI, NHI, NG, PSMT, TCF, CUBE, VMI, WST, WOR, PACB, VER, HTA, RH, DOC, JBGS, ZS, PS, BNTX, SRCE, AZZ, ABMD, AMSWA, HCKT, BBSI, CBZ, BXMT, CSL, CRI, CVCO, CMCO, CNX, CYTK, DRH, DCO, EGAN, ENS, EFSC, FLIC, GOOD, HAIN, HOG, ITRI, VIAV, KBAL, KRG, LAD, MAR, MRTN, MSTR, CNR, NTES, NWBI, INSG, NUS, ASGN, OLP, OKE, PLAB, PLXS, PRAA, PRGS, R, SPNS, SCL, TPX, TXRH, TMP, VG, ICFI, AWI, DEI, MAXR, MRTX, WHT2, ECHO, IRWD, ST, FN, ENV, TAL, FRC, QADA, CSOD, ZNGA, PSX, MODN, VOYA, NRC, EPZM, BLUE, RNG, BURL, EIGI, TNDM, CIO, XENT, VIRT, WING, EXTN, GBT, WSC, SITE, KNSL, EYE, AQUA, CBTX, SAIL, ALLK, MRNA, ARQT, CRMT, AIV, ENTG, EQT, ITGR, HFC, INCY, KELYA, MGLN, MOH, NBTB, NOV, NR, NBL, NAT, OSBC, TPC, SRDX, UNF, UNM, CPS, ELMD, BITA, PGEN, GLYC, SYNH, FGEN, ADRO, MYOK, AXSM, SCWX, INSW, TXG, DMYT.U, ARYBU, VNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 10,094,772 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 359.45%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 3,186,928 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,180,159 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,310,015 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,260,223 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 491,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Terex Corp (TEX)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 356,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 449,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 10,094,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,180,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 149.08%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 253,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 147,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 961.77%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66. The stock is now traded at around $555.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 229,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.Sold Out: Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.Sold Out: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.
