Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Virtu Financial Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co

January 29, 2021 | About: VIRT -1.79% PXD +4.23%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 186,430 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  2. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 194,860 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  3. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 207,574 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  4. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 190,733 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 354,231 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 381,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Hahn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.



