Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Virtu Financial Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIRT,

VIRT, Reduced Positions: A, KEYS, BDX, G, ROST, LH, CRI, J, MAA, CBRE, EQIX, FRC, ARE, EEFT, EWBC, NTB, HXL, PVH, ROP, ALB, AL, SEIC, EME, SLM, MHK, FNF, BKI, WAB, XLNX, CIT, IEX, FWONK,

A, KEYS, BDX, G, ROST, LH, CRI, J, MAA, CBRE, EQIX, FRC, ARE, EEFT, EWBC, NTB, HXL, PVH, ROP, ALB, AL, SEIC, EME, SLM, MHK, FNF, BKI, WAB, XLNX, CIT, IEX, FWONK, Sold Out: PXD,

For the details of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hahn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 186,430 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 194,860 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 207,574 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 190,733 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 354,231 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 381,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hahn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.