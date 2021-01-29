>
Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, RH, Carrier Global Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Chemed Corp, Anglogold Ashanti

January 29, 2021 | About: RH +4.67% FCX +7.75% AMZN +0.16% ODFL +2.41% IVW +0.51% IJK +1.26% JKK -0.07% CARR +5.44% TT +2.86% SQM +0.96% CZR +10.27% HDB +4.59% C +1.58%

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, RH, Carrier Global Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Chemed Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, Mastercard Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 297 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsey Wright & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsey+wright+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey Wright & Associates
  1. BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 227,081 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 171,769 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 238,379 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,246 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.79%
  5. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 40,917 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $323.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 227,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 117,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 81,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 52,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $64.12. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 53,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in RH by 259.83%. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $476.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 141.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 201,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 212.12%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $199.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 254.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 255.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $463.46 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $491.89.

Sold Out: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $23.89.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.23.

Sold Out: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $5.37.



