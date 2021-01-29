Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, RH, Carrier Global Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Chemed Corp, Anglogold Ashanti

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, RH, Carrier Global Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Chemed Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, Mastercard Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 297 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JKK, CARR, TT, SQM, HDB, SNE, CZR, RYAAY, GNRC, KB, CX, HTHT, JKS, TTC, SIVB, IDXX, DAR, ALB, CE, DE, LB, EVR, WOR, AME, CSGP, HEI, ROP, TDG, OKTA, FYX, CTAS, IEX, AXON, GWW, LHCG, TKR, WHR, CC, BEEM, AP, RIOT, CLDX, AVID, BSET, BGFV, CPST, CTRN, CVGI, CULP, DGII, FLXS, HVT, HOFT, IEC, INOD, GDEN, LCUT, LDL, MOD, OCN, SEED, PDEX, PRPH, RICK, INVE, SCHN, STRT, DLHC, TWI, ULH, DZSI, PERI, LQDT, IDT, ATEC, COWN, SUNW, DAC, ORBC, TA, ARAY, CAI, TGH, TITN, OESX, CUL1, MYRG, DMRC, ONCS, RILY, QNST, AOSL, RFP, MARA, SHSP, BCOV, CLPT, GOGO, TCS, LE, ASPN, SNDX, LMB, TPCO, JYNT, TCON, KALV, HZN, ACRS, TPB, PLSE, DFIN, AQB, CSSE, MBIN, PACK, STIM, HYRE, ARLO, STRO, SIBN, UTZ, IDYA, MWK, SMMC, SI,

JKK, CARR, TT, SQM, HDB, SNE, CZR, RYAAY, GNRC, KB, CX, HTHT, JKS, TTC, SIVB, IDXX, DAR, ALB, CE, DE, LB, EVR, WOR, AME, CSGP, HEI, ROP, TDG, OKTA, FYX, CTAS, IEX, AXON, GWW, LHCG, TKR, WHR, CC, BEEM, AP, RIOT, CLDX, AVID, BSET, BGFV, CPST, CTRN, CVGI, CULP, DGII, FLXS, HVT, HOFT, IEC, INOD, GDEN, LCUT, LDL, MOD, OCN, SEED, PDEX, PRPH, RICK, INVE, SCHN, STRT, DLHC, TWI, ULH, DZSI, PERI, LQDT, IDT, ATEC, COWN, SUNW, DAC, ORBC, TA, ARAY, CAI, TGH, TITN, OESX, CUL1, MYRG, DMRC, ONCS, RILY, QNST, AOSL, RFP, MARA, SHSP, BCOV, CLPT, GOGO, TCS, LE, ASPN, SNDX, LMB, TPCO, JYNT, TCON, KALV, HZN, ACRS, TPB, PLSE, DFIN, AQB, CSSE, MBIN, PACK, STIM, HYRE, ARLO, STRO, SIBN, UTZ, IDYA, MWK, SMMC, SI, Added Positions: JKH, MTUM, RH, FCX, AMZN, ODFL, IVW, IJK, ROL, TSLA, AAPL, NEE, HD, MPWR, NVDA, ORLY, SHW, MSCI, IEF, CDNS, DHR, SNPS, MASI, FIVN, CWB, SHY, TIP, AMD, ANSS, BBY, EW, NVR, NKE, POOL, SMG, CMG, AVGO, DG, EPAM, NOW, ZTS, EMB, HYG, DECK, LQD, AMED, DVA, EL, TGT, TREX, CTLT, AJG, RS, STE, ZBRA, GOOG, CLFD, AXTI, AMSC, AGX, ARCB, VOXX, CEVA, CAMT, DX, HWKN, HSKA, HOV, IDN, KIRK, LYTS, MGIC, HZO, PAR, CDMO, RADA, QUMU, SHYF, AVNW, TCX, SENEA, FRHC, OPRX, IESC, TTGT, GRBK, LL, APPS, CELH, XPEL, CLW, ECHO, ADUS, CALX, RCM, AMRC, NOVT, HEAR, EARN, NDLS, VCYT, SRLP, ATEN, FPI, FFWM, OCUL, KEYS, VSTO, KRNT, MCFT, SGRY, KNSL, AIRG, IEA, ELF, SURF, GSHD, TWST, TCRR, CMBM, CSTL,

JKH, MTUM, RH, FCX, AMZN, ODFL, IVW, IJK, ROL, TSLA, AAPL, NEE, HD, MPWR, NVDA, ORLY, SHW, MSCI, IEF, CDNS, DHR, SNPS, MASI, FIVN, CWB, SHY, TIP, AMD, ANSS, BBY, EW, NVR, NKE, POOL, SMG, CMG, AVGO, DG, EPAM, NOW, ZTS, EMB, HYG, DECK, LQD, AMED, DVA, EL, TGT, TREX, CTLT, AJG, RS, STE, ZBRA, GOOG, CLFD, AXTI, AMSC, AGX, ARCB, VOXX, CEVA, CAMT, DX, HWKN, HSKA, HOV, IDN, KIRK, LYTS, MGIC, HZO, PAR, CDMO, RADA, QUMU, SHYF, AVNW, TCX, SENEA, FRHC, OPRX, IESC, TTGT, GRBK, LL, APPS, CELH, XPEL, CLW, ECHO, ADUS, CALX, RCM, AMRC, NOVT, HEAR, EARN, NDLS, VCYT, SRLP, ATEN, FPI, FFWM, OCUL, KEYS, VSTO, KRNT, MCFT, SGRY, KNSL, AIRG, IEA, ELF, SURF, GSHD, TWST, TCRR, CMBM, CSTL, Reduced Positions: QQQ, MA, MELI, FB, CHTR, APD, KLAC, TMUS, SAM, XLK, TTD, EEM, GFI, QUAL, XLB, ARGX, CVNA, NICE, XLY, ASML, SBSW, ICLR, TAL, LVMUY, TRI, ABB, AZN, CRH, RDY, LOGI, NVO, PHG, RIO, EDU, EXPGY, TCEHY, VIPS, VNET, ENLAY, GMAB, NXPI,

QQQ, MA, MELI, FB, CHTR, APD, KLAC, TMUS, SAM, XLK, TTD, EEM, GFI, QUAL, XLB, ARGX, CVNA, NICE, XLY, ASML, SBSW, ICLR, TAL, LVMUY, TRI, ABB, AZN, CRH, RDY, LOGI, NVO, PHG, RIO, EDU, EXPGY, TCEHY, VIPS, VNET, ENLAY, GMAB, NXPI, Sold Out: CHE, AU, ZTO, NEM, NSRGY, ADAP, VRTX, SAP, NVS, MBT, NFLX, SBAC, CHT, PGR, RMD, DGL, REGN, WEC, Z, BRO, ROKU, PINS, W, LBRDA, EA, GOOGL, HELE, TTWO, NYT, COUP, AON, AMGN, CMS, CONE, CWST, ACTG, CENX, CLAR, CLCT, CGEN, CNSL, CVLG, CYBE, DYAI, EDUC, EGAN, ESCA, GAIA, HIBB, LTRX, LFVN, MPX, MITK, NLS, NEWT, NWPX, ODC, OFLX, PDFS, PFSW, GLT, SYBT, NEON, SPNS, SLP, SWBI, SPTN, SGC, UFPT, USAK, UTI, YRCW, BFC, GPRE, APEI, CYRX, MICT, BCLI, TLFP, HCI, FF, RST, LOCO, CRDF, VUZI, GNE, FBIO, GMRE, LAND, XONE, ZZF, EVOK, AMRK, ALDX, SPWH, MOBL, MTBC, AKTS, IRMD, XBIT, CHCT, CATB, APPF, OOMA, DSKE, ATOM, HLNE, MRSN, ACEL, LBC, USX, IIIV, LOVE, AQST, IMXI, SCPL, RRBI, AKRO, MIRM,

For the details of Dorsey Wright & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsey+wright+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 227,081 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 171,769 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 238,379 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,246 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.79% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 40,917 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $323.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 227,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 117,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 81,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 52,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $64.12. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 53,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in RH by 259.83%. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $476.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 141.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 201,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 212.12%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $199.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 254.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 255.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $463.46 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $491.89.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $23.89.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.23.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $5.37.