Ninepoint Partners LP Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Waste Connections Inc, Equinix Inc, SBA Communications Corp

Investment company Ninepoint Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Vermilion Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, sells Waste Connections Inc, Equinix Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninepoint Partners LP. As of 2020Q4, Ninepoint Partners LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 214,300 shares, 49.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 98,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 500,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 623,055 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) - 1,750,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 623,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.35.