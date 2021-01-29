Asset Dedication, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 5

Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, ARKK, ACWV, NYF, PDD, JETS, AOM, AB, XSLV, PHO, MTUM, IUSB, BEPC, VIA, PPG, AEE, FAN, INMB, VIR, NCNO, GPC, SUMO, U, FSR, DOV, DCI, ARKG, DEO, ICE, DTE, IGM, CWCO, CLF, BWA, ADM, PBW, QUAL, TAN, ABMD, HTGC, OKE, MTB, BB, SWKS, SPH, TTM, TNC, THO, VAR, EVRG, TECK, MXIM, FSLR, BX, LB, FRC, GLN, PANW, FGEN, NEWR, RUN, PJT, 74HA,

IJS, BSCL, BSCM, IJJ, DGRO, IEFA, ITOT, SLYV, XOM, IEMG, IJT, IWV, BA, MDT, TXN, GD, HON, QCOM, IAU, VBK, CVX, UNH, WMT, CAT, HD, MCD, NKE, PG, SNY, MA, EFAV, AMGN, KO, IVW, DD, GS, JPM, IYW, MMM, C, CMCSA, COST, MSFT, AVGO, AOR, BMY, EPD, JNJ, CRM, VZ, DIS, TMUS, TSLA, SPY, ASML, NFLX, WBA, V, CHTR, GOOG, PYPL, EFV, ESGD, ESGE, IVV, AXP, ASH, CSX, CVS, CSCO, CL, ED, GILD, IBM, IDXX, LOW, MS, NUE, ORCL, SLB, SBUX, FB, ZTS, VVV, EEMV, GSLC, ICF, ICLN, IJK, SCHD, SCHF, SCHM, SCHP, SPSM, SUB, SUSA, VCSH, VEU, VXUS, PLD, ATVI, AEP, AMAT, BDX, LUMN, CCEP, GLW, DE, D, DUK, ETN, FDX, FCX, GSK, HAS, WELL, HRL, HUM, ITW, IP, J, SPGI, MCK, MET, NI, PBCT, RDS.A, SNE, SO, LUV, SYY, VLO, WM, ANTM, WY, EBAY, MPC, PSX, CC, NIO, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, CHWY, AGG, DSI, EWX, FNDF, FNDX, ITA, IVE, IWP, SPAB, VB, VIGI, VSS, VWO, XLV, Reduced Positions: VOO, GLD, AAPL, UBER, SU, AMZN, LMT, ADBE, VYM, T, SPEM, BIIB, NVDA, SCHB, SPTM, ADP, BP, BRK.B, COP, GOOGL, INTC, MRK, PFE, WFC, CRWD, IWB, SCHG, ABT, CDNS, DHR, FISV, HBAN, MMP, MTD, NOK, LIN, ABBV, SHOP, TTD, ZM, OTIS, BSJL, FNDA, FXL, QTEC, SCHE, SCHO, SCZ, VBR, XLK, MO, AIG, AMT, IVZ, NLY, BLL, BLK, CI, CUZ, LLY, EMR, EXC, NEE, F, LHX, ITT, K, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MCHP, NOC, OXY, PNC, NTR, BKNG, PRU, STX, TSM, TSCO, UNP, VOD, WWD, ET, RDS.B, DFS, DG, KMI, WIX, BABA, KHC, TWLO, CRNC, CARR, AMLP, IGIB, EEM, EEMS, FXH, IBB, IUSG, IUSV, IWC, IWS, PDBC, SHY, SLYG, USCI, VEA, VTV, VV,

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 867,335 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 199,628 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 815,324 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 239,503 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,126 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 269,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.01 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $121.03. The stock is now traded at around $169.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 134,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 2867.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.43.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.49.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.75.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.47 and $249.59, with an estimated average price of $219.85.