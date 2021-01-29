>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Asset Dedication, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 5

January 29, 2021 | About: IJS -2.17% IJJ +0.51% XOM +1.57% IJT -1.88% IWV +0.85% MDT +2.93% FNDE +0.9% ARKK +1.46% ACWV +0.22% NYF +0.02% PDD +1.84% AOM +0.4%

Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Dedication, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 867,335 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 199,628 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 815,324 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  4. SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 239,503 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,126 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 269,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.01 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $121.03. The stock is now traded at around $169.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 134,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 2867.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.43.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.49.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.75.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.47 and $249.59, with an estimated average price of $219.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Dedication, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Dedication, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Dedication, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Dedication, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Dedication, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)