Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Target Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc

Investment company Gleason Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Target Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 189 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, OHI, LYFT, NRZ, ECC, BE, XLK, NLY, BP, MSFT, PPL, PEIX, DAL, VIA,

QQQ, OHI, LYFT, NRZ, ECC, BE, XLK, NLY, BP, MSFT, PPL, PEIX, DAL, VIA, Added Positions: VOO, VXUS, VXF, VTI, VTV, VWO, VUG, IVW, AAPL, BAC, EA, COST, LVMUY, DIS, PII, WMT, AMZN, BA, BF.B, IWP, KO, IJK, LUV, XOM, GILD, DEO, DUK, ENB, EPD, COP, ED, SCHF, SCHE, IEMG, DOW, CGC, PSX, GSK, PM, HBAN, SO, TOT,

VOO, VXUS, VXF, VTI, VTV, VWO, VUG, IVW, AAPL, BAC, EA, COST, LVMUY, DIS, PII, WMT, AMZN, BA, BF.B, IWP, KO, IJK, LUV, XOM, GILD, DEO, DUK, ENB, EPD, COP, ED, SCHF, SCHE, IEMG, DOW, CGC, PSX, GSK, PM, HBAN, SO, TOT, Reduced Positions: JNJ, CVX, INTC, HD, MCD, PG, WM, LLY, VZ, MO, C, PFE, ABBV, T, SAN, SCHX,

JNJ, CVX, INTC, HD, MCD, PG, WM, LLY, VZ, MO, C, PFE, ABBV, T, SAN, SCHX, Sold Out: TGT, SYBT,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 120,296 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 161,477 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,065 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,181 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 268,257 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.75. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $93.9 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $110.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $39.71.