CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Schlumberger, Prudential Financial Inc

Investment company CHICAGO TRUST Co NA (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, JM Smucker Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Schlumberger, Prudential Financial Inc, Unilever NV, PACCAR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2020Q4, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 205 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SSNC, SJM, PYPL, PENN, AMD, BIDU, MU, ABB, MET, PSTG, SFTBY, TWTR, PFG, KSU, CRM, FSLR, TROW, WU, SNY, ISRG, UL, CPRI, FTNT, ILMN, LEN, JEF, TRIP, SYY, NKE, ATVI, VEEV, FAF, PRLB, DAL, ALL, VIA, SPB, VFC, QDEL, AYI, BERY, NEU, AMRC, ADI, LULU, HPQ, ENS, CI, NTRS, MAT,
- Added Positions: EMR, CSCO, RNR, QCOM, UPS, AMZN, PNC, V, NWL, NVDA, MRK, NFLX, ABBV, ITW, HON, CVS, KO, D, BABA, DIS, BMY, FB, IBM, BIIB, MMM, AVY, C, AEE, ORCL, BA, BLK, PFE, TSLA, CVX, GOOGL, COST, CMCSA, ZTS, BK, PLD, AMGN, LOW, RTX, KMB, PEG, VZ, TMO, WMT, EXPE, PG, LLY, DD, DHR, CNI, BSX, APD, T, HRL, GIL, SPGI, SYK, CSX, BR, BAX, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, MCD, SLB, PRU, LMT, PCAR, UNH, HD, XLK, NSC, LIN, AMP, WBA, PEP, MA, JPM, GE, JCI, CB, ABT, NOC, MCK, BP, GOOG, AXP, RDS.A, XLF, JLL, CR, TGT, TXN, UNP, CMI, BKNG, BUD, BAC, AMT, XOM, WM, STZ, SFIX, ADP, ADBE, CLX, GD, NEE, MDLZ, DUK, HAS, CAT, XLY, OXY, MO, DOW,
- Sold Out: UN, ADSK, TER, LRCX, BDX, GIS, IPGP, YUM, KAR, AMX,
For the details of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,455 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,678 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 64,160 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 35,659 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 59,267 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.64%
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $244.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 202.49%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 207.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 68.68%. The purchase prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 289.57%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 223.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.87%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.83.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.39.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.
