HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Investment company HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, SmartFinancial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 526 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FNDE, JETS, IJS, FTNT, SPSB, HUBS, CGNX, DOCU, ZBRA, BKNG, TDG, SHOP, JPST, ODFL, NVCR, MTCH, COUP, RMBS, FTSL, CMG, STN, WDAY, AMD, STX, MAR, ILMN, AYX, BK, BYND, CNI, JKHY, TDC, KBWB, BMO, 74HA, VOD, VIA, IVOO, USB, CPB, TCLA, NCR, MPLN, LUMN, LFC, QABA, REGN, FSR, PLTR, GEVO, OCGN, Added Positions: SCHD, TTD, TFI, AAPL, USMV, VCSH, NFLX, VEA, ATVI, IJH, AMZN, DE, VWO, PYPL, SQ, ISTB, DIS, IYW, AMGN, VDE, TJX, TSCO, ORCL, UL, MSFT, UNH, JPIN, IJK, IVW, BA, HCA, CVS, PFE, DHR, CMCSA, TXN, CVX, CAT, DAL, UNP, CME, AXP, ZNGA, MDT, CB, JNJ, EMB, DSI, INTC, JPM, T, PEP, LMT, HON, NKE, GS, NEE, MOAT, DKNG, PRU, IEFA, WMB, GOOGL, RVT, AWK, IGRO, VLO, SLB, XLF, MA, CRON,

SCHB, FDX, VGT, AVGO, SMBK, DRW, VHT, GILD, FNDA, TD, TM, EFA, TOT, IJR, KMI, SCHV, SCHX, TSLA, SCHH, OTIS, PNC, PPG, QCOM, RDS.A, BSCL, ZM, CARR, CSCO, KO, WM, V, EMN, ENB, EXC, XOM, GE, HD, UNM, UPS, IVV, WFC, BP, ALC, ICE, CGC, CCL, CINF, C, COP, DOW, F, HSBC, SPY, IBM, LQD, IWD, KHC, LB, MPC, MS, Sold Out: BSCK, UAL, UN, RSG, DPHC, DG, EVRG, GOVT, WPS, SPAQ, SCHP, XLK, SCI, SPG, NIO, SMFG, TIMB, RCL, PUK, NLOK, LNT, HEXO, FMCI, QQEW, CCXX, CBLAQ, DJP,

CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 881,735 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 461,190 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 250,896 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 335,562 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 212,342 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 235,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $148.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $353.29. The stock is now traded at around $372.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 65000.00%. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $794.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 184.44%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1908.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.30%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.6 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.23.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Developed Property ETF. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $33.51.