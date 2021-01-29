>
Shah Capital Management Buys Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells Turquoise Hill Resources

January 29, 2021 | About: TRQ +2.43% TRQ +2.43%

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Shah Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Turquoise Hill Resources, sells Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shah Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Shah Capital Management owns 5 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: TRQ,
  • Added Positions: GNW,
  • Reduced Positions: AR,
  • Sold Out: TRQ,

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,501,896 shares, 33.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,246,596 shares, 29.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04%
  3. Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 9,521,754 shares, 20.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  4. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,133,869 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  5. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,071,767 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,071,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Shah Capital Management sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.75.



