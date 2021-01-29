Shah Capital Management Buys Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells Turquoise Hill Resources

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Shah Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Turquoise Hill Resources, sells Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shah Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Shah Capital Management owns 5 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,501,896 shares, 33.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,246,596 shares, 29.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04% Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 9,521,754 shares, 20.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,133,869 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,071,767 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,071,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shah Capital Management sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.75.