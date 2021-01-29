Prudent Investors Network Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Investment company Prudent Investors Network (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Realty Income Corp, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2020Q4, Prudent Investors Network owns 24 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHB, JETS, IVV, XOM,

PHB, JETS, IVV, XOM, Added Positions: SPYD, IEMG, XLF, IYW, IYF, XLE,

SPYD, IEMG, XLF, IYW, IYF, XLE, Reduced Positions: GOVT, BOND, VGK, EMB, MTUM, O, QQQ, AAPL, IBM, ABT,

GOVT, BOND, VGK, EMB, MTUM, O, QQQ, AAPL, IBM, ABT, Sold Out: SPGI, MSFT,

For the details of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+investors+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 170,746 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.14% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 156,333 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.54% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 105,850 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 804,721 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 244,122 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.5%. The holding were 804,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 239,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 96.78%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 227,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 128,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.