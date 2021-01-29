Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Sander Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Okta Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CRWD, TSLA, OKTA,
- Added Positions: ZS, NOW, COST, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, V, AMZN, MA,
- Sold Out: JNJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,104 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 88,624 shares, 22.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,421 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,994 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,699 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 23,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $238.55. The stock is now traded at around $258.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.38%. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 1,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.23%. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Sander Capital Advisors Inc still held 59,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.
