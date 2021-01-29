Stairway Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Stairway Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stairway Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stairway Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: EFA, IWD, IEMG, SPY, IWM, VGK, IWF, GMF, EMB,

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,494,376 shares, 27.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,419,582 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 602,974 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.24% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 303,169 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 180,814 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 602,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 107,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.