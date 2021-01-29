>
Stairway Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: IWD +1.44% EMB +0.21%

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Stairway Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stairway Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stairway Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stairway Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stairway+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stairway Partners, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,494,376 shares, 27.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,419,582 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 602,974 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.24%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 303,169 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 180,814 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 602,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Stairway Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 107,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.



