Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Tractor Supply Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Humana Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tractor Supply Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Humana Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Prologis Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSCO, GS, IVE, PLD, GOLD, SIRI, LMT, IJJ, AOM, CBOE, RMD, GDX, POOL, TER, DHR, ZBRA, FDN, PFF, FEM, SCHM, SITE, CDW, TSLA, PGR, XOM, CRL, ADSK, CTXR,
- Added Positions: HUM, SWK, IEF, XLU, CME, JPM, QUAL, GLD, AFL, DBEM, INTC, SNE, AXP, AMZN, V, COST, BAC, VWO, ZTS, IDV, RSG, SPYG, SDY, CSCO, IVV, JNJ, SO, CMCSA, SPSM, SPTM, STOR, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SHY, CVS, ACWV, MTUM, VLO, QQQ, AAPL, IGSB, BSV, VXF, ACWI, VCSH, LQD, IGIB, SQ, MRK, SH, ABT, MSFT, GOOGL, PEP, JNK, IWM, EEM, HON, SPLG, PFE, DIS, BND, YUM, CVX, VEA, SPXS, TIP, T, XLK, IEFA, FTSM, XLRE, EMB, GOOG, DOCU, VTI, XLV, KO, LNC, PPG, FLRN, MSCI,
- Sold Out: PCY, PNC, IQLT, EFAV, HEFA, TJX, IMMU, AOK, EEMV, MINT, IEMG, XSLV, AGG, IXUS, MO, SYK, WBA, BAB, ADI, FLIR, BABA, SHYG, HD, MSI, BMY, MBB, CMBS, UNP, W, SPYD, ABC, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 121,073 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 66,633 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,752 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 62,684 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,181 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92. The stock is now traded at around $149.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 45,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 35,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 45,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 181,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 496,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38. The stock is now traded at around $389.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 20,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 116.15%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $180.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 135.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 147.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $28.97.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.49%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 12,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.35%. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 93,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 87.81%. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 10,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.46%. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 2,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.
