>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

January 29, 2021 | About: BRK.B +1.58% FPE -0.15% GOVT -0.2% ICF +0.61% IJS -2.17% IWP +1.63% IIPR +2.03% WFC +2.12% NFLX +2.93%

Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,032 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
  2. SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,460 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 127,481 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 42,349 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,558 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 104.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 116,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 85.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)