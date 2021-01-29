Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, IIPR,

WFC, IIPR, Added Positions: BRK.B, FPE, IWN, GOVT, AOA, TIP, IJS, ICF, EFV, AGG, AMZN, IWP, AOR, BIV, VGIT, VNQI, VTV, IEFA, TSN, MUB, VNQ, STIP, VIG, JPM, VOO, VT, IEI, IWM, SHY, PFE, JNJ, ITM, MO,

BRK.B, FPE, IWN, GOVT, AOA, TIP, IJS, ICF, EFV, AGG, AMZN, IWP, AOR, BIV, VGIT, VNQI, VTV, IEFA, TSN, MUB, VNQ, STIP, VIG, JPM, VOO, VT, IEI, IWM, SHY, PFE, JNJ, ITM, MO, Reduced Positions: UNP, VTI, VEA, VBR, LMBS, VEU, AAPL, MSFT, EEM, IUSV, VSS, TSLA, VOT, VUG, FTSM, FNDF, PII, MCD, SPDW, SPTM, AMLP, VOE, ACWI, WMT, PFF, AOK,

UNP, VTI, VEA, VBR, LMBS, VEU, AAPL, MSFT, EEM, IUSV, VSS, TSLA, VOT, VUG, FTSM, FNDF, PII, MCD, SPDW, SPTM, AMLP, VOE, ACWI, WMT, PFF, AOK, Sold Out: NFLX,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,032 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,460 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 127,481 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 42,349 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,558 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 104.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 116,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 85.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.