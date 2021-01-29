GFG Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Illumina Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Domino's Pizza Inc

Investment company GFG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Illumina Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Domino's Pizza Inc, DraftKings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GFG Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWI, NLY, RDS.B, BA, SCHW, MRNA, SHOP, QCOM, TSM, LOW, SEDG, PFE, PCG, SLB, TXN, RTX, OMC, SEAS, CTXS, DBJP, STWD, AXL, EURN, DHT,

ACWI, NLY, RDS.B, BA, SCHW, MRNA, SHOP, QCOM, TSM, LOW, SEDG, PFE, PCG, SLB, TXN, RTX, OMC, SEAS, CTXS, DBJP, STWD, AXL, EURN, DHT, Added Positions: USMV, GSIE, BABA, EA, AMZN, DIS, GOOGL, GSLC, V, ILMN, AAPL, EFAV, FB, PYPL, SBUX, BX, MSFT, NEE, JPM, JNJ, MA, GS, ATVI, NVDA, NFLX, ADBE, COST, WMT, AMGN, LULU, ADSK, APA, CRM, SPY, GOOG, NKE, SQ, XLF, BAC, T, NOW, CCL, CSCO, C, ALGN, IJR, BLK, WYNN, INTC, ISRG, DG, TGT, UNH, IT, REGN, ABT,

USMV, GSIE, BABA, EA, AMZN, DIS, GOOGL, GSLC, V, ILMN, AAPL, EFAV, FB, PYPL, SBUX, BX, MSFT, NEE, JPM, JNJ, MA, GS, ATVI, NVDA, NFLX, ADBE, COST, WMT, AMGN, LULU, ADSK, APA, CRM, SPY, GOOG, NKE, SQ, XLF, BAC, T, NOW, CCL, CSCO, C, ALGN, IJR, BLK, WYNN, INTC, ISRG, DG, TGT, UNH, IT, REGN, ABT, Reduced Positions: TSLA, BRK.B, LDOS, WFC, QQQ, HAL, OXY,

TSLA, BRK.B, LDOS, WFC, QQQ, HAL, OXY, Sold Out: BMY, DPZ, DKNG, AMC,

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,065,556 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,950 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 294,758 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,079 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 196,232 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 174.44%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $438.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.41.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.26.