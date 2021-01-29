>
GFG Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Illumina Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Domino's Pizza Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: ILMN +1.42% PYPL +3.41% NEE +2.83% JNJ +0.76% ATVI +1.8% WMT -0.06% ACWI +0.84% RDS.B +0.95% NLY +1.46% SCHW +0.84% BA +1.65%

Investment company GFG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Illumina Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Domino's Pizza Inc, DraftKings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GFG Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GFG Capital, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,065,556 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,950 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 294,758 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,079 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 196,232 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 174.44%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $438.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.41.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.26.



